Radar series (sometimes called a Spider chart) represent a dataset in a form of a line or area drawn over a radial grid. It can be very useful when you need to compare some datasets across multiple categories.

Radar Line

To plot a basic Radar Line we need an array of data, where every item will have a single category value (for the angle axis) and a single numeric value (for the radius axis).

A minimal radar line series configuration will look like:

series : [ { type : 'radar-line' , angleKey : 'subject' , radiusKey : 'grade' , } ]

Radar Area

Radar Areas are very similar to Radar Lines. The next example demonstrates multiple radar area series on the same chart:

series : [ { type : 'radar-area' , angleKey : 'subject' , radiusKey : ` Mike's grades ` , } , { type : 'radar-area' , angleKey : 'subject' , radiusKey : ` Tony's grades ` , } , ] ,

Polar axes

There are many ways to modify a look of polar grid lines and labels. For example it's possible to change the shape of axes from polygons to circles:

series : [ ... ] , axes : [ { type : 'angle-category' , shape : 'circle' } , { type : 'radius-number' , shape : 'circle' } , ]

Please see the API reference for more polar axes style options.

API Reference