Vue Charts: Navigator

The navigator allows to zoom in on a portion of chart's data and then pan around the chart. This is useful in charts with lots of data and real-time charts where one wants to show a slice of time, for example sensor data for the last 20 minutes.

Showing the Navigator

The navigator is hidden by default, to enable it add the following config to the chart:

navigator : { enabled : true }

Example: Showing the Navigator

Setting the Visible Range

By default the navigator shows the whole range of chart's data in the horizontal direction. The two properties that control the range of data to show are min and max , which default to 0 and 1 , respectively.

The visible range is normalized to the [0, 1] interval. For example, to show the last quarter of the chart's data by default we can use the following config:

navigator : { enabled : true , min : 0.75 , max : 1 }

Regardless of the initial visible range, the user will be able to adjust the range as they see fit by dragging the range handles inside the navigator.

Styling the Navigator

The navigator's height is configurable and affects chart's layout by leaving more or less vertical space for the series:

navigator : { enabled : true , height : 50 }

The navigator component has three subcomponents that can be styled independently:

mask - the range mask

- the range mask minHandle - the min drag handle

- the min drag handle maxHandle - the max drag handle

The range mask shows the portion of the range selected, and the drag handles are used to adjust it.

All subcomponent configs are optional too and have default values that make the navigator look good in charts with both light and dark backgrounds.

Example: Navigator Styling

The example below uses various navigator configs (in a deliberately exaggerated way) to change the following visual attributes of the navigator:

range mask's fill, fill opacity and stroke width

fill and stroke colors of handles

width, height and stroke width of the left handle

the length of the left handle's grip lines and the distance between them

API Reference

enabled boolean Whether or not to show the navigator. Default: false height number The height of the navigator. Default: 30 margin number The distance between the navigator and the bottom axis. Default: 10 min number The start of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 0 max number The end of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 1 mask Mask Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask. See mask for more details. minHandle MinHandle Configuration for the navigator's left handle. See minHandle for more details. maxHandle MaxHandle Configuration for the navigator's right handle. See maxHandle for more details. mask navigator > mask Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask. fill string The fill colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' stroke string The stroke colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the mask. Default: 1 fillOpacity number The opacity of the mask's fill in the [0, 1] interval, where 0 is effectively no masking. Default: 0.2 minHandle navigator > minHandle Configuration for the navigator's left handle. fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2 maxHandle navigator > maxHandle Configuration for the navigator's right handle. fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2

