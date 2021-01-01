Vue Charts: Line Series

This section covers the most common series type — Line series.

Line series can be used in many situations. It's the series of choice when you need to spot a trend, render large amounts of data or create a real-time chart. Line series is also the preferred choice for rendering continuous data with irregular intervals or incomplete data that has some values missing.

Single Series

Since 'line' series type is so common, the chart factory ( AgChart.create method) uses it as the default type, so it doesn't have to be specified explicitly.

The simplest line series config therefore only requires two properties, xKey and yKey :

series : [ { xKey : 'year' , yKey : 'spending' } ]

The chart expects the data ( chart.data property) to be an array of objects, where each object is a table row or a database record and each key is a column. To plot anything on a plane, we need at least two coordinates: x and y . The xKey and yKey line series configs tell the series which keys should be used to fetch the values of these coordinates from each object in the data array.

Multiple Series

If we have more than two fields inside each object in the data array, we can create a multi-series line chart. For example, if a datum looks like this:

{ quarter : 'Q1' , petrol : 200 , diesel : 100 }

We can use the same quarter key as xKey for both series and petrol and diesel keys for yKey of the first and second line series, respectively.

To create multiple line series we need to provide two config objects in the series array:

series : [ { xKey : 'quarter' , yKey : 'petrol' } , { xKey : 'quarter' , yKey : 'diesel' } ]

And we get a result like this:

Legend and Tooltip Information

By default the legend shows the keys used to fetch the series data, but those may not be very presentable. In our case, the petrol and diesel keys inside the data objects are not capitalised. We can provide a better display name using the yName config, and the legend will show that instead.

series : [ { xKey : 'quarter' , yKey : 'petrol' , yName : 'Petrol' } , { xKey : 'quarter' , yKey : 'diesel' , yName : 'Diesel' } ]

The provided yName will also show up in tooltip titles:

Line and Marker Colours

The chart above is not complicated, but it could still benefit from more visual separation. Currently both series use the same colours. Let's change that by making diesel look more like diesel. If we just add the following two configs to the second series:

stroke : 'black' , marker : { fill : 'gray' , stroke : 'black' }

We'll get a result like this:

There are many other customisations you can make to the markers; see the markers section for more information.

Missing Data

In a perfect world all data would be 100% complete. Unfortunately, in the real one, data for certain items or time periods might be missing or corrupted. But that shouldn't result in corrupted charts, and AG Charts supports the correct rendering of incomplete data:

If the yKey value of a data point is positive or negative Infinity , null , undefined or NaN , that data point will be rendered as a gap. The same is true for the xKey , if the bottom axis is also continuous (for example, if it's a 'number' axis too).

Continuous Data

By default, the bottom axis is a 'category' axis, but this can be changed if you have continuous data that you would like to plot. See the axes section for more information on configuring axes.

Time-Series Data

The following example shows how line series can be used to render time-series data, using a 'time' axis. In this case, we have two ambient temperature sensors that give us two independent data sets, with different numbers of readings taken at different times:

Because we have two separate data sets, we are using the series.data property of each series, rather than the data property of the chart itself:

series : [ { data : [ { time : new Date ( '01 Jan 2020 13:25:30 GMT' ) , sensor : 25 } , { time : new Date ( '01 Jan 2020 13:26:30 GMT' ) , sensor : 24 } ] , ... } , { data : [ { time : Date . parse ( '01 Jan 2020 13:25:00 GMT' ) , sensor : 21 } , { time : Date . parse ( '01 Jan 2020 13:26:00 GMT' ) , sensor : 22 } ] , ... } ]

Notice that even though one data set has dates as Date objects and another uses timestamps, it doesn't present a problem and both series render just fine.

The time axis automatically selects an appropriate label format depending on the time span of the data, making a best-effort attempt to prevent the labels from overlapping.

Real-Time Data

The chart will update whenever new data is supplied via the chart's or series' data property.

This example uses the 'time' axis which is configured to show a tick every 5 seconds and to use the %H:%M:%S label format to show colon separated hours, minutes and seconds.

API Reference

xKey * string The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. xName string A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. yKey * string The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. yName string A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. data * object[] The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead. visible boolean Whether or not to display the series. Default: true showInLegend boolean Whether or not to include the series in the legend. Default: true cursor string The cursor to use for hovered line markers. This config is identical to the CSS cursor property. Default: 'default' tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. title string The title to use for the series. Defaults to yName if it exists, or yKey if not. stroke string The colour of the stroke for the lines. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. Default: 0 listeners Listeners A map of event names to event listeners. See listeners for more details. tooltip line > tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; } marker line > marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: true shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 maxSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 30 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; } highlightStyle line > highlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. listeners line > listeners A map of event names to event listeners. nodeClick Function The listener to call when a line series node (marker) is clicked. nodeClick = (params: NodeClickParams) => any; interface NodeClickParams { type: 'nodeClick'; series: LineSeries; datum: any; xKey: string; yKey: string; }

