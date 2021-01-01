Vue Charts: Formatters

This section explores customization of individual series items and markers based on data they represent.

When it comes to formatters, all series can be divided into two categories:

series with markers, such as line , scatter and area , where each data point is represented by a marker that can be of any shape

, and , where each data point is represented by a marker that can be of any shape series without markers, such as bar and pie , where each data point is represented by a series item with a fixed shape, for example a rectangle or a pie sector

Marker formatter example

If we take a stacked area series where we want the markers of the second subseries to be larger than default size, we could use the following formatter function:

type : 'area' , xKey : 'quarter' , yKeys : [ 'petrol' , 'electric' ] , marker : { formatter : params => ( { size : params . yKey === 'electric' ? 12 : params . size } ) }

Series item formatter example

If we have a list of values by country presented via bar series and want the bar for a particular country to stand out, we could use the following formatter function:

type : 'column' , xKey : 'country' , yKeys : [ 'gdp' ] , formatter : params => ( { fill : params . datum [ params . xKey ] === 'UK' ? 'red' : params . fill } )

Please use the API reference to learn more about the marker and series formatters, the inputs they receive and the attributes they allow to customize.

