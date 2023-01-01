Vue ChartsContext MenuEnterprise
The context menu can be used to take less common and context-aware actions with the chart and nodes.
To enable these features, set
contextMenu.enabled to
true.
contextMenu: {
enabled: true,
}
A user will now be able to use the context menu by right clicking anywhere on the chart, as in the following example.
You can add extra actions to the context menu which can run any arbitrary function.
In the example below, there is one extra action called "Say hello" that will output the value at the datum if one was clicked, otherwise falling back to a default.
contextMenu: {
extraActions: [
{
label: "Say hello",
action: ({ datum, event }: AgContextMenuActionParams) => {
console.log(`Hello ${datum?.value ?? "world"}`)
},
},
]
}
interface AgContextMenuOptions {
enabled?: boolean
extraActions?: Array<AgContextMenuAction>
}
type AgContextMenuAction = {
label: string
action: (params: AgContextMenuActionParams) => void
}
type AgContextMenuActionParams = {
datum?: any
event: MouseEvent
}