Vue Charts: Background

This section describes how to change the background of a chart.

Background Fill

background.fill property accepts a colour string value.

background : { fill : 'rgb(63, 127, 255)' , } ,

Background Image

The url is required for the background image.

It is positioned in the center by default. The left , top , right and bottom properties specify the distance between the chart borders and the image. The width and height properties override the size of the image.

background : { image : { url : '...' , width : 50 , height : 50 , right : 10 , bottom : 10 , } , } ,

API Reference

Properties available on the AgChartBackground interface. visible boolean Whether or not the background should be visible. fill CssColor Colour of the chart background. fill: CssColor; type CssColor = string

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn more about overlays.