type 'time' 'time'

nice boolean If 'true', the range will be rounded up to ensure nice equal spacing between the ticks. Default: true

tick AgAxisTimeTickOptions Configuration for the axis ticks. tick: AgAxisTimeTickOptions; interface AgAxisTimeTickOptions { // A hint of how many ticks to use across an axis. // The axis is not guaranteed to use exactly this number of ticks, but will try to use a number of ticks that is close to the number given. // The following intervals from the `agCharts.time` namespace can be used: // `millisecond, second, minute, hour, day, sunday, monday, tuesday, wednesday, thursday, friday, saturday, month, year, utcMinute, utcHour, utcDay, utcMonth, utcYear`. // Derived intervals can be created by using the `every` method on the default ones. For example, `agCharts.time.month.every(2)` will return a derived interval that will make the axis place ticks for every other month. count?: any; // The step value between ticks specified as a TimeInterval or a number. If the configured interval results in dense ticks given the data domain, the ticks will be removed. interval?: any; // The width in pixels of the axis ticks (and corresponding grid line). width?: PixelSize; // The length in pixels of the axis ticks. size?: PixelSize; // The colour of the axis ticks. color?: CssColor; // Array of values in axis units to display as ticks along the axis. // The values in this array must be compatible with the axis type. values?: any[]; // Minimum gap in pixels between tick lines. minSpacing?: number; // Maximum gap in pixels between tick lines. maxSpacing?: number; } type PixelSize = number type CssColor = string

min Date | number User override for the automatically determined min value (based on series data).

max Date | number User override for the automatically determined max value (based on series data).

position AgCartesianAxisPosition The position on the chart where the axis should be rendered. position: AgCartesianAxisPosition; type AgCartesianAxisPosition = 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left'

title AgAxisCaptionOptions Configuration for the title shown next to the axis. title: AgAxisCaptionOptions; interface AgAxisCaptionOptions { // Whether or not the title should be shown. enabled?: boolean; // The text to show in the title. text?: string; // The font style to use for the title. fontStyle?: FontStyle; // The font weight to use for the title. fontWeight?: FontWeight; // The font size in pixels to use for the title. fontSize?: FontSize; // The font family to use for the title. fontFamily?: FontFamily; // The colour to use for the title. color?: CssColor; } type FontStyle = 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique' type FontWeight = 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900' type FontSize = number type FontFamily = string type CssColor = string

line AgAxisLineOptions Configuration for the axis line. line: AgAxisLineOptions; interface AgAxisLineOptions { // The width in pixels of the axis line. width?: PixelSize; // The colour of the axis line. color?: CssColor; } type PixelSize = number type CssColor = string

label AgAxisLabelOptions Configuration for the axis labels, shown next to the ticks. label: AgAxisLabelOptions; interface AgAxisLabelOptions { // The font style to use for the labels. fontStyle?: FontStyle; // The font weight to use for the labels. fontWeight?: FontWeight; // The font size in pixels to use for the labels. fontSize?: FontSize; // The font family to use for the labels fontFamily?: FontFamily; // Padding in pixels between the axis label and the tick. padding?: PixelSize; // The colour to use for the labels color?: CssColor; // The rotation of the axis labels in degrees. Note: for integrated charts the default is 335 degrees, unless the axis shows grouped or default categories (indexes). The first row of labels in a grouped category axis is rotated perpendicular to the axis line. rotation?: number; // If specified and axis labels may collide, they are rotated so that they are positioned at the supplied angle. This is enabled by default for category. If the `rotation` property is specified, it takes precedence. autoRotate?: boolean; // If autoRotate is enabled, specifies the rotation angle to use when autoRotate is activated. Defaults to an angle of 335 degrees if unspecified. autoRotateAngle?: number; // Avoid axis label collision by automatically reducing the number of ticks displayed. If set to `false`, axis labels may collide. avoidCollisions?: boolean; // Minimum gap in pixels between the axis labels before being removed to avoid collisions. minSpacing?: PixelSize; // Format string used when rendering labels. format?: string; // Function used to render axis labels. If `value` is a number, `fractionDigits` will also be provided, which indicates the number of fractional digits used in the step between ticks; for example, a tick step of `0.0005` would have `fractionDigits` set to `4` formatter?: (params: AgAxisLabelFormatterParams) => string | undefined; } type FontStyle = 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique' type FontWeight = 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900' type FontSize = number type FontFamily = string type PixelSize = number type CssColor = string interface AgAxisLabelFormatterParams { value: any; index: number; fractionDigits?: number; formatter?: (x: any) => string; }

gridStyle AgAxisGridStyle[] Configuration of the lines used to form the grid in the chart area. gridStyle: AgAxisGridStyle[]; interface AgAxisGridStyle { // The colour of the grid line. stroke?: CssColor; // Defines how the gridlines are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, `[6, 3]` means dashes with a length of `6` pixels with gaps between of `3` pixels. lineDash?: PixelSize[]; } type CssColor = string type PixelSize = number

crossLines AgCrossLineOptions[] Add cross lines or regions corresponding to data values. crossLines: AgCrossLineOptions[]; interface AgCrossLineOptions { // Whether or not to show the cross line. enabled?: boolean; // Type of cross line to render. type: 'line' | 'range'; // The data value at which the line should be positioned. This property is used if the crossLine type is `line`. value?: DataValue; // The range of values from the data used to display lines at a desired chart region. This property is only used for crossLine type `range`. range?: [ DataValue, DataValue ]; // The colour to use for the fill of the range. fill?: CssColor; // The opacity of the fill for the range. fillOpacity?: Opacity; // The colour of the stroke for the lines. stroke?: CssColor; // The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. strokeWidth?: PixelSize; // The opacity of the stroke for the lines. strokeOpacity?: Opacity; // Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, `[6, 3]` means dashes with a length of `6` pixels with gaps between of `3` pixels. lineDash?: PixelSize[]; // Configuration for the crossLine label. label?: AgCrossLineLabelOptions; } type DataValue = any type CssColor = string type Opacity = number type PixelSize = number interface AgCrossLineLabelOptions { // Whether or not to show the cross line label. enabled?: boolean; // The text to show in the label. text?: string; // The font style to use for the label. fontStyle?: FontStyle; // The font weight to use for the label. fontWeight?: FontWeight; // The font size in pixels to use for the label. fontSize?: FontSize; // The font family to use for the label. fontFamily?: FontFamily; // Padding in pixels between the label and the edge of the crossLine. padding?: PixelSize; // The colour to use for the label. color?: CssColor; // The position of the crossLine label. position?: AgCrossLineLabelPosition; // The rotation of the crossLine label in degrees. rotation?: number; } type FontStyle = 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique' type FontWeight = 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900' type FontSize = number type FontFamily = string type AgCrossLineLabelPosition = 'top' | 'left' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'topLeft' | 'topRight' | 'bottomLeft' | 'bottomRight' | 'inside' | 'insideLeft' | 'insideRight' | 'insideTop' | 'insideBottom' | 'insideTopLeft' | 'insideBottomLeft' | 'insideTopRight' | 'insideBottomRight'