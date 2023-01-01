Vue ChartsAxis Labels
Axis labels, positioned on the X and Y axes of a chart, supply context for the depicted data, making it easier for users to comprehend.
Label rotation allows a trade-off to be made between space occupied by the axis, series area, and readability of the axis labels.
Three rotation approaches are available:
- No rotation. X-axis labels are parallel to the axis, Y-axis labels are perpendicular.
- Setting a fixed rotation from the axis via the
rotationproperty.
- Enabling automatic rotation via the
autoRotateproperty, and optionally specifying a rotation angle via the
autoRotateAngleproperty. Rotation is applied if any label will be wider than the gap between ticks.
Label skipping is performed automatically when there is a high likelihood of collisions. To disable this, set
label.avoidCollisions to false:
{
label: {
avoidCollisions: false
}
}
If
autoRotate is enabled, rotation will be attempted first to find a label fit, before label skipping applies.
Category axes have
autoRotate enabled by default with the default
autoRotateAngle of
335.
When
label.avoidCollisions is
true, the axis labels are dropped if they do not have a minimum of
10px between them. This minimum gap between the axis labels can be configured using the
label.minSpacing property:
{
label: {
minSpacing: 20
}
}
The following example demonstrates label rotation and skipping:
- There is a grab handle in the bottom right to allow resizing of the chart to see how labels change with available space.
- Initially both axes have defaults applied. The X-axis is a category axis so
autoRotateis enabled by default.
- The first row of buttons at the top change the configuration of both axes to allow all rotation behaviours to be viewed.
- The second row of buttons allow switching between X-axis types and labels.
A label formatter function can be used to change the value displayed in the label. It's a handy feature when you need to show units next to values or format number values to a certain precision.
A label formatter function receives a single
params object which contains:
- the raw
valueof the label (without the default formatting applied)
- the
indexof the label in the data array
- the number of
fractionDigits, if the value is a number
- the default label
formatter, if the axis is a time axis
For example, to add
'%' units next to number values, you can use the following formatter function:
formatter: function(params) {
return params.value + '%';
}
For number axes, a format string can be provided, which will be used to format the numbers for display as axis labels. The format string may contain the following directives, which reflect those from Python's format specification:
[[fill]align][sign][#][0][width][grouping_option][.precision][type]
Where:
fill- Can be any character.
-
align:
>- Forces the field to be right-aligned within the available space (default).
<- Forces the field to be left-aligned within the available space.
^- Forces the field to be centered within the available space.
=- Like >, but with any sign and symbol to the left of any padding.
-
-
sign:
-- Nothing for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative (default).
+- A plus sign for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative.
(- Nothing for zero or positive and parentheses for negative.
- A space for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative.
-
-
symbol:
$- Apply the
$currency symbol
#- For binary, octal, or hexadecimal notation, prefix by
0b,
0o, or
0x, respectively.
-
zero- The
0option enables zero-padding. Implicitly sets fill to
0and align to
=.
width- The width defines the minimum field width. If not specified, then the width will be determined by the content.
comma- The comma
,option enables the use of a group separator, such as a comma for thousands.
precision- Depending on the type, the precision either indicates the number of digits that follow the decimal point (types
fand
%), or the number of significant digits (types
,
e,
g,
r,
sand
p). If the precision is not specified, it defaults to 6 for all types except
(none), which defaults to 12. Precision is ignored for integer formats (types
b,
o,
d,
x,
Xand
c).
trim- The
~option trims insignificant trailing zeros across all format types. This is most commonly used in conjunction with types
r,
e,
sand
%.
-
type- Determines how the data should be presented:
%- Multiply by 100, and then decimal notation with a percent sign.
b- Binary notation, rounded to integer.
c- Converts the integer to the corresponding unicode character before printing.
d- Decimal notation, rounded to integer.
e- Exponent notation.
f- Fixed point notation.
g- Either decimal or exponent notation, rounded to significant digits.
o- Octal notation, rounded to integer.
p- Multiply by 100, round to significant digits, and then decimal notation with a percent sign.
r- Decimal notation, rounded to significant digits.
s- Decimal notation with a SI prefix, rounded to significant digits.
x- Hexadecimal notation, using lower-case letters, rounded to integer.
X- Hexadecimal notation, using upper-case letters, rounded to integer.
-
If you want to have a formatted value in the middle of some string, you have to wrap it in
#{},
so that it's clear where the number format begins and ends. For example:
I'm #{0>2.0f} years old.
The
label config of the left axis in the example below uses the
'🌧️ #{0>2.1f} °C' specifier string for the
format property to format numbers as integers padded to left with zeros to achieve a consistent 2-digit width.
Notice that we wrapped the number format in
#{} since we want to prepend the formatted value with the weather icon
and to append the units used at the end.
Let's take a look at another example that illustrates a common requirement of formatting numbers as currency. Note that we are using:
- the
sSI prefix directive to shorten big numbers by using smaller numbers in combination with units, so that
3500000becomes
3.5Mfor example
- the
~trim option to trim all insignificant trailing zeros from the formatted value, so that
3.0Mbecomes
3Mfor example
- the
$option so that the formatted value is prefixed by the
$symbol
- the
formatterfunction in addition to the
formatconfig to convert certain SI units to currency units
The last point deserves a more in-depth explanation. Because the currency units don't match the SI
units exactly, we have to convert certain SI units to their currency counterparts.
For example, the SI unit for thousands is
k for kilo,
M for
mega,
G for
giga and so on.
With currencies though it's typical to format thousands as
K, while
M is the same for
million and
B (rather than
G) is used to denote a
billion.
So how do we replace
k with
K and
G with
B? To do that, we need to provide a
formatter function in addition to our
format string. The
formatter function receives the unformatted
value,
as well as the
formatter function generated from the
format config we provided. So all we have
to do is to format the original value using that generated formatter
params.formatter(params.value)
and replace the SI units with the currency ones
.replace('k', 'K').replace('G', 'B').
For time axes, a format string can be provided, which will be used to format the dates for display as axis labels. The format string may contain the following directives, which reflect those from Python's strftime:
%a- abbreviated weekday name.*
%A- full weekday name.*
%b- abbreviated month name.*
%B- full month name.*
%c- the locale’s date and time, such as
%x,
%X.*
%d- zero-padded day of the month as a decimal number
[01,31].
%e- space-padded day of the month as a decimal number
[ 1,31]; equivalent to
%_d.
%f- microseconds as a decimal number
[000000,999999].
%H- hour (24-hour clock) as a decimal number
[00,23].
%I- hour (12-hour clock) as a decimal number
[01,12].
%j- day of the year as a decimal number
[001,366].
%m- month as a decimal number
[01,12].
%M- minute as a decimal number
[00,59].
%L- milliseconds as a decimal number
[000,999].
%p- either AM or PM.*
%Q- milliseconds since UNIX epoch.
%s- seconds since UNIX epoch.
%S- second as a decimal number
[00,61].
%u- Monday-based (ISO) weekday as a decimal number
[1,7].
%U- Sunday-based week of the year as a decimal number
[00,53].
%V- ISO 8601 week number of the year as a decimal number
[01, 53].
%w- Sunday-based weekday as a decimal number
[0,6].
%W- Monday-based week of the year as a decimal number
[00,53].
%x- the locale’s date, such as
%-m/%-d/%Y.*
%X- the locale’s time, such as
%-I:%M:%S %p.*
%y- year without century as a decimal number
[00,99].
%Y- year with century as a decimal number.
%Z- time zone offset, such as
-0700,
-07:00,
-07, or
Z.
%%- a literal percent sign (%).
Directives marked with an asterisk (*) may be affected by the locale definition.
For
%U, all days in a new year preceding the first Sunday are considered to be in week 0.
For
%W, all days in a new year preceding the first Monday are considered to be in week 0.
For
%V, per the strftime man page:
In this system, weeks start on a Monday, and are numbered from 01, for the first week, up to 52 or 53, for the last week. Week 1 is the first week where four or more days fall within the new year (or, synonymously, week 01 is: the first week of the year that contains a Thursday; or, the week that has 4 January in it).
The
% sign indicating a directive may be immediately followed by a padding modifier:
0- zero-padding
_- space-padding
- (nothing) - disable padding
If no padding modifier is specified, the default is
0 for all directives except
%e, which defaults to
_.
The
label config of the bottom axis in the example below uses the
'%b %Y' specifier string for the
format property to format dates as the abbreviated name of the month followed by the full year.
Notice that the
label.format property only affects label formatting but not segmentation. The fact that axis labels were configured to show the name of the month and the year doesn't mean that the axis will show a tick every month. To ensure that it does, we also set the
tick.interval config to use the
time.month interval.
Please see the Axis Ticks section to learn more about tick intervals.
Continue to the next section to learn about Grid Lines.