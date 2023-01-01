The axis domain is the extent of displayed values along the axis.
For a continuous axis, such as the Number or Time axis, the domain is calculated automatically from the minimum and maximum values of the data.
For the Category axis, the domain consists of the discrete values in the data.
By default, a continuous axis is extended to have start and stop values that are visually pleasing, intuitive, and aligned with the tick interval. This makes the axis more user-friendly, and the plotted data is easier to analyse and understand.
To prevent this and use the exact data domain as the axis domain, set the
axis.nice property to
false:
axes: [
{
type: "number",
position: "left",
nice: false, // Use the exact data domain as the axis domain
},
]
The
axis.nice configuration is demonstrated in the example below. Use the button to toggle the
nice property. Note that:
nice is set to
false, the axis ranges from the minimum data value of
1.87 to the maximum data value of
88.07.
nice is set to
true, the axis domain is extended to nice round numbers, starting from
0 and stopping at
100.
The domain of a continuous axis can be configured explicitly by using the
axis.min and
axis.max properties.
axes: [
{
type: "number",
position: "left",
min: -50,
max: 150,
},
]
The example below shows how to use the
axis.min and
axis.max configurations.
Use the buttons to set a specific domain minimum and maximum, or use the reset button to apply the automatically calculated domain.
When Tick Values are configured, the axis domain will be determined based on the values provided. In this case,
axis.nice,
axis.min, and
axis.max will be ignored, and the domain will be extended as needed to accommodate the tick values.
If the axis options have been configured with the Tick Interval or Tick Min / Max Spacing properties, they take priority over the
axis.min and
axis.max properties.
To enforce the axis domain minimum and maximum configurations while also respecting the Tick Placement configurations, set the
axis.nice property to
false.
Continue to the next section to learn about Axis Labels.