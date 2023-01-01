Add cross lines or regions corresponding to data values.

crossLines: AgCrossLineOptions[]; interface AgCrossLineOptions { // Whether or not to show the cross line. enabled?: boolean; // Type of cross line to render. type: 'line' | 'range'; // The data value at which the line should be positioned. This property is used if the crossLine type is `line`. value?: DataValue; // The range of values from the data used to display lines at a desired chart region. This property is only used for crossLine type `range`. range?: [ DataValue, DataValue ]; // The colour to use for the fill of the range. fill?: CssColor; // The opacity of the fill for the range. fillOpacity?: Opacity; // The colour of the stroke for the lines. stroke?: CssColor; // The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. strokeWidth?: PixelSize; // The opacity of the stroke for the lines. strokeOpacity?: Opacity; // Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, `[6, 3]` means dashes with a length of `6` pixels with gaps between of `3` pixels. lineDash?: PixelSize[]; // Configuration for the crossLine label. label?: AgCrossLineLabelOptions; } interface AgCrossLineLabelOptions { // Whether or not to show the cross line label. enabled?: boolean; // The text to show in the label. text?: string; // The font style to use for the label. fontStyle?: FontStyle; // The font weight to use for the label. fontWeight?: FontWeight; // The font size in pixels to use for the label. fontSize?: FontSize; // The font family to use for the label. fontFamily?: FontFamily; // Padding in pixels between the label and the edge of the crossLine. padding?: PixelSize; // The colour to use for the label. color?: CssColor; // The position of the crossLine label. position?: AgCrossLineLabelPosition; // The rotation of the crossLine label in degrees. rotation?: number; }