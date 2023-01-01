Vue ChartsCross Lines
Cross lines are lines or shaded areas in a chart that can highlight important information like trends and thresholds, making them useful for data analysis.
To add a cross line at a specific data value on an axis, you need to specify the
crossLines property on the
axis options object:
The following snippet shows how to add a horizontal cross line:
axes: [
{
position: 'left',
type: 'number',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'line',
value: 11
}
]
}
]
To create a region on a chart between two lines, set the
type of cross line to
range, and provide an array with the
two data values that define the region as shown below:
axes: [
{
position: 'bottom',
type: 'category',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'range',
range: ['Jun', 'Sep']
}
]
}
]
The following example demonstrates these configurations:
The properties such as
stroke,
strokeWidth, and
fill can be customised by using
AgCrossLineOptions.
Additionally, a label can be added and positioned in relation to the cross line, as shown below:
crossLines: [
{
type: 'range',
range: [new Date(2019, 4, 1), new Date(2019, 6, 1)],
strokeWidth: 0,
fill: '#7290C4',
fillOpacity: 0.4,
label: {
text: 'Price Peak',
position: 'top',
fontSize: 14,
},
}
]
The example below demonstrates these configurations, note the following:
- Data values can be numbers or categories such as
Stringvalues or
Dateobjects in accordance with values provided in the chart data.
- The left Y axis has cross lines with type
line, so the
valueproperty on each cross lines options object is used to position the lines on the chart.
- The bottom X axis has a cross line of type
range; the
rangeproperty is used to configure the range of the cross line boundaries.