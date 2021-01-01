Vue Charts: API Explorer

series Object ❯

Configuration for bar/column series.

xKey string Required

The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data.



xName string Default: N/A

A human-readable description of the x-values.



yKeys string[] Required

The keys to use to retrieve y-values from the data.



yNames string[] Default: N/A

Human-readable descriptions of the y-values.



data object[] Required

The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead.



visible boolean Default: true

Whether or not to display the series.

false true

showInLegend boolean Default: true

Whether or not to include the series in the legend.

false true

tooltip Object ❯

Series-specific tooltip configuration. enabled boolean Default: true

Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.

false true renderer Function Default: N/A

function ( params : ParamsType ) : string ; interface ParamsType { datum : any ; title ? : string ; color ? : string ; xKey : string ; xValue : any ; xName ? : string ; yKey : string ; yValue : any ; yName ? : string ; } Function used to create the content for tooltips.



grouped boolean Default: false

Whether to show different y-values as separate bars (grouped) or not (stacked).

false true

normalizedTo number Default: N/A

The number to normalise the bar stacks to. Has no effect when grouped is true . For example, if normalizedTo is set to 100 , the bar stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that each of their totals is 100.



fills string[] Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888']

The colours to cycle through for the fills of the bars.



fillOpacity number Default: 1

The opacity of the fill for the bars.



strokes string[] Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f']

The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the bars.



strokeOpacity number Default: 1

The opacity of the stroke for the bars.



strokeWidth number Default: 1

The width in pixels of the stroke for the bars.

px

highlightStyle Object ❯

Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over. fill string Default: 'yellow'

The fill colour of the bars when hovered over.

stroke string Default: N/A

The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over.



shadow Object ❯

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. enabled boolean Default: true

Whether or not the shadow is visible.

false true color string Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)'

The colour of the shadow.

xOffset number Default: 0

The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow.

px yOffset number Default: 0

The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow.

px blur number Default: 5

The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels.

px

lineDash number[] Default: []

Defines how the bar/column strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels.



lineDashOffset number Default: 0

The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels.

px

label Object ❯

Configuration for the labels shown on bars. enabled boolean Default: true

Whether or not the labels should be shown.

false true color string Default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)'

The colour to use for the labels.

fontStyle string Default: 'normal'

The font style to use for the labels.

normal italic oblique fontWeight string Default: 'normal'

The font weight to use for the labels.

normal bold bolder lighter 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 fontSize number Default: 12

The font size in pixels to use for the labels.

px fontFamily string Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

The font family to use for the labels.

Verdana, sans-serif Arial, sans-serif Times New Roman, serif

formatter Function Default: N/A

function ( params : ParamsType ) : ReturnType ; interface ParamsType { datum : any ; fill : string ; stroke : string ; strokeWidth : number ; highlighted : boolean ; xKey : string ; yKey : string ; } interface ReturnType { fill : string ; stroke : string ; strokeWidth : number ; } Function used to return formatting for individual bars/columns, based on the given parameters. If the current bar/column is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states.

