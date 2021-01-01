React Grid: Value Parsers
After editing cells in the grid you have the opportunity to parse the value before inserting it into your data. This is done using Value Parsers.
A Value Parser is the inverse of a Value Formatter.
The parameters passed to a value parser are as follows:
// interface for params
interface ValueParserParams {
oldValue: any, // the value before the change
newValue: any, // the value after the change
data: any, // the data you provided for this row
node: RowNode, // the row node for this row
colDef: ColDef, // the column def for this column
column: Column, // the column for this column
api: GridApi, // the grid API
columnApi: ColumnApi, // the grid Column API
context: any // the context
}
The return value of a value parser should be the result of the parse, i.e. return the value you want stored in the data.
Example: Value Parser
Below shows an example using value parsers. The following can be noted:
- All columns are editable. After any edit, the console prints the new data for that row.
- Column 'Name' is a string column. No parser is needed.
- Column 'Bad Number' is bad because after an edit, the value is stored as a string in the data, whereas the data value should be number type.
- Column 'Good Number' is good because after an edit, the value is converted to a number using the value parser.