React Grid: SSRM Filtering

This section covers Filtering using the Server-Side Row Model (SSRM).

Enabling Filtering

Filtering is enabled in the grid via the filter column definition attribute. Some example column definitions with filtering enabled are shown below:

< AgGridReact > { } < AgGridColumn field = " country " filter = " agTextColumnFilter " /> { } < AgGridColumn field = " year " filter = { true } /> { } < AgGridColumn field = " sport " /> </ AgGridReact >

For more details on filtering configurations see the section on Column Filtering.

Full Store Filtering

When using the Full Store, filtering of rows is performed by the grid. There is nothing special to be done by the server.

The example below demonstrates the Full Store filtering inside the grid. Note the following:

The grid is using the Full Store by setting the grid property serverSideStoreType = full .

. Columns are set up with the following filters: Athlete column has Text Filter. County column has Set Filter. Year column has Number Filter.

Rows are loaded once. All filtering is then subsequently done by the grid.

Note that the Set Filter is provided values to work. This is a requirement when using the Set Filter with the SSRM.

Partial Store Filtering

When using the Partial Store, filtering of rows is performed on the server. When a filter is applied in the grid a request is made for more rows via the Datasource. The provided request contains filter metadata in the filterModel property.

An example of the contents contained in the filterModel is shown below:

{ filterModel : { athlete : { filterType : 'text' , type : 'contains' , filter : 'fred' } , year : { filterType : 'number' , type : 'greaterThan' , filter : 2005 , filterTo : null } } , }

Notice in the snippet above the filterModel object contains a 'text' and 'number' filter. This filter metadata is used by the server to perform the filtering.

For more details on properties and values used in these filters see the section on Simple Column Filters.

The example below demonstrates filtering using Simple Column Filters and the Partial Store. Notice the following:

The Athlete column has a 'text' filter defined using filter: 'agTextColumnFilter' .

column has a filter defined using . The Year column has a 'number' filter defined using filter: 'agNumberColumnFilter' .

column has a filter defined using . The medals columns have a 'number' filter defined using filter: 'agNumberColumnFilter' on the 'number' column type.

filter defined using on the column type. The server uses the metadata contained in the filterModel to filter the rows.

to filter the rows. Open the browser's dev console to view the filterModel supplied in the request to the datasource.

Set Filtering

Filtering using the Set Filter has a few differences to filtering with Simple Filters.

Set Filter Model

Entries in the filterModel have a different format to the Simple Filters. This filter model is what gets passed as part of the reques to the server when using the Partial Store. The following shows an example of a Set Filter where two items are selected:

{ filterModel : { country : { filterType : 'set' , values : [ 'Australia' , 'Belgium' ] } } , }

Set Filter Values

When using the Set Filter with the SSRM it is necessary to supply the values as the grid does not have all rows loaded. This can be done either synchronously or asynchronously using the values filter param as shown below:

const countryFilterParams = { values : [ 'Australia' , 'China' , 'Sweden' ] } ; const countryFilterParams = { values : params => { setTimeout ( ( ) => params . success ( [ 'Australia' , 'China' , 'Sweden' ] ) , 500 ) ; } } ; < AgGridReact > { } < AgGridColumn field = " country " filter = " agSetColumnFilter " filterParams = { countryFilterParams } /> { } < AgGridColumn field = " country " filter = " agSetColumnFilter " filterParams = { countryFilterParams } /> </ AgGridReact >

For more details on setting values, see Supplying Filter Values. Once you have supplied values to the Set Filter, they will not change unless you ask for them to be refreshed; see Refreshing Values for more information.

The example below demonstrates server-side filtering using the Set Filter and the Partial Row Store. Note the following:

The Country and Sport columns have Set Filters defined using filter: 'agSetColumnFilter' .

and columns have Set Filters defined using . Set Filter values are fetched asynchronously and supplied via the params.success(values) callback.

callback. The filter for the Sport column only shows the values which are available for the selected countries. When the filter for the Country column is changed, the values for the Sport filter are updated.

column only shows the values which are available for the selected countries. When the filter for the column is changed, the values for the filter are updated. The server uses the metadata contained in the filterModel to filter the rows.

to filter the rows. Open the browser's dev console to view the filterModel supplied in the request to the datasource.

