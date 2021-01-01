React Grid: Row Styles

Row customisation can be achieved in the following ways:

Providing a CSS class for the rows. Row Class Rules: Providing rules for applying CSS classes.

Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.

Row Style

You can add CSS styles to each row in the following ways:

: Property to set style for all rows. Set to an object of key (style names) and values (style values). getRowStyle : Callback to set style for each row individually.

const rowStyle = { background : 'black' } ; const getRowStyle = params => { if ( params . node . rowIndex % 2 === 0 ) { return { background : 'red' } ; } } ; < AgGridReact rowStyle = { rowStyle } getRowStyle = { getRowStyle } > { } </ AgGridReact >

Row Class

You can add CSS classes to each row in the following ways:

: Property to set CSS class for all rows. Provide either a string (class name) or array of strings (array of class names). getRowClass : Callback to set class for each row individually.

const rowClass = 'my-green-class' ; const getRowClass = params => { if ( params . node . rowIndex % 2 === 0 ) { return 'my-shaded-effect' ; } } ; < AgGridReact rowClass = { rowClass } getRowClass = { getRowClass } > { } </ AgGridReact >

Row Class Rules

You can define rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes via the grid option rowClassRules . These rules are provided as a JavaScript map where the keys are class names and the values are expressions that if evaluated to true , the class gets used. The expression can either be a JavaScript function, or a string which is treated as a shorthand for a function by the grid.

The following snippet shows rowClassRules that use functions and the value from the year column:

const rowClassRules = { 'rag-green-outer' : function ( params ) { return params . data . year === 2008 ; } , 'rag-amber-outer' : function ( params ) { return params . data . year === 2004 ; } , 'rag-red-outer' : function ( params ) { return params . data . year === 2000 ; } } ; < AgGridReact rowClassRules = { rowClassRules } > { } </ AgGridReact >

All rowStyle, rowClass and rowClassRules functions take a params object that implements the following interface:

interface RowClassParams { data : any ; node : RowNode ; rowIndex : number ; $scope : any ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; context : any ; }

As an alternative, you can also provide shorthands of the functions using an expression. An expression is evaluated by the grid by executing the string as if it were a Javascript expression. The expression has the following attributes available to it (mapping the the attributes of the equivalent params object):

ctx : maps context

: maps context node : maps node

: maps node data : maps data

: maps data rowIndex : maps rowIndex

: maps rowIndex api : maps the grid api

The following snippet shows rowClassRules applying classes to rows using expressions on an age column value:

const rowClassRules = { 'rag-green' : 'data.age < 20' , 'rag-amber' : 'data.age >= 20 && data.age < 25' , 'rag-red' : 'data.age >= 25' , } ; < AgGridReact rowClassRules = { rowClassRules } > { } </ AgGridReact >

Refresh of Styles

If you refresh a row, or a cell is updated due to editing, the rowStyle , rowClass and rowClassRules are all applied again. This has the following effect:

rowStyle : All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style.

: All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style. rowClass : All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use rowClassRules.

: All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use rowClassRules. rowClassRules: Rules that return true will have the class applied the second time. Rules that return false will have the class removed second time.

Example Row Class Rules

The example below demonstrates rowClassRules :

rowClassRules are used to apply the class sick-days-warning when the number of sick days > 5 and <= 7, and the class sick-days-breach is applied when the number of sick days >= 8.

are used to apply the class when the number of sick days > 5 and <= 7, and the class is applied when the number of sick days >= 8. The grid re-evaluates the rowClassRules when the data is changed. The example shows changing the data in the three different ways: rowNode.setDataValue , rowNode.setData and api.applyTransaction . See Updating Data for details on these update functions.

Highlighting Rows and Columns

The classes ag-row-hover and ag-column-hover are added to cells as the mouse is hovered over a cell's row or column.

The example below demonstrates the following: