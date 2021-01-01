React Grid: Fill Handle

When working with a Range Selection, a Fill Handle allows you to run operations on cells as you adjust the size of the range.

Enabling the Fill Handle

To enable the Fill Handle, simply set enableFillHandle to true in the gridOptions .

The fillHandleDirection property can be set to x , y and xy in the gridOptions to force the preferred axis for the Fill Handle . This value is xy by default.

It's important to note that if you enable both enableFillHandle and enableRangeHandle , the Fill Handle will take precedence.

Example: Range Selection with Fill Handle

The example below demonstrates the basic features of the fill handle:

When a range of numbers is selected and that range is extended, the Grid will detect the linear progression of the selected items and fill the extra cells with calculated values.

When a range of strings or a mix of strings and numbers are selected and that range is extended, the range items will be copied in order until all new cells have been properly filled.

When a range of numbers is selected and the range is increased while pressing the Alt / Option key, the behaviour will be the same as when a range of strings or mixed values is selected.

/ key, the behaviour will be the same as when a range of strings or mixed values is selected. When a single cell is selected and the range is increased, the value of that cell will be copied to the cells added to the range.

When a single cell containing a number value is selected and the range is increased while pressing the Alt / Option key, that value will be incremented (or decremented if dragging to the left or up) by the value of one until all new cells have been filled.

value is selected and the range is increased while pressing the / key, that value will be incremented (or decremented if dragging to the left or up) by the value of one until all new cells have been filled. When reducing the size of the range, cells that are no longer part of the range will be cleared (set to null ).

Example: Reducing the Range Size

If the behaviour for decreasing selection needs to be prevented, the flag suppressClearOnFillReduction should be set to true .

Custom User Function

Often there is a need to use a custom method to fill values instead of simply copying values or increasing number values using linear progression. In these scenarios, the fillOperation callback should be used.

The interface for fillOperation is as follows:

function fillOperation ( params : FillOperationParams ) => any ; interface FillOperationParams { event : MouseEvent , values : any [ ] , initialValues : any [ ] , currentIndex : number , currentCellValue : any , api : GridApi , columnApi : ColumnApi , context : any , direction : string column ? : Column , rowNode ? : RowNode } gridOptions . fillOperation = function ( params ) { return 'Foo' ; }

If a fillOperation callback is provided, the fill handle will always run it. If the current values are not relevant to the fillOperation function that was provided, false should be returned to allow the grid to process the values as it normally would.

Example: Using Custom User Functions