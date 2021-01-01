React Grid: Higher Order Components
Redux / Higher Order Components (HOC)
We provide a guide on how to use AG Grid with Redux in our React/Redux Integration Guide
If you use
connect to use Redux, or if you're using a Higher Order Component (HOC) to wrap the grid React component,
you'll also need to ensure the grid can get access to the newly created component. To do this you need to ensure
forwardRef
is set:
export default connect((state) => {
return {
currencySymbol: state.currencySymbol,
exchangeRate: state.exchangeRate
}
}, null, null, { forwardRef: true } // must be supplied for react/redux when using AgGridReact
)(PriceRenderer);