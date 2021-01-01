React Grid: Excel Export - Images
Excel Export allows including images in the Excel export file. For example, you can add your company logo to the top or bottom of the exported Excel spreadsheet, or export any images you're displaying inside grid cells.
Exporting Images
You can export an image for any grid cell using the addImageToCell callback in the export parameters shown below:
const defaultExcelExportParams = {
addImageToCell: (rowIndex, column, value) => {
if (rowIndex === 1 && column.colId === 'athlete') {
const myCompanyLogo = getBase64Image('logo.png');
return {
image: {
id: 'company_logo',
base64: myCompanyLogo,
imageType: 'png',
fitCell: true
}
};
}
}
};
<AgGridReact defaultExcelExportParams={defaultExcelExportParams}>
{/* column definitions ... */}
</AgGridReact>
It's important to note that images can only be exported as
base64 strings, and the image format must be either
PNG,
GIF or
JPG. You can convert your images to a
base64 string, using third party tools, or using the code in our examples on this page.
Every image is required to have an
id. This way, if you're exporting the same image multiple times as part of the same export operation, the
id will be used to access the image data, so the image file is imported only once.
At the moment, it's only possible the export one image per cell.
Cells with Images
The example below includes a Custom Cell Renderer and uses the
addImageToCell callback to convert the cell value into a
base64 image.
Note the following:
- The image gets a margin within the cell because of the
offsetXand
offsetYproperties in the
ExcelImage.
Cells with Images and Text
This example has a Custom Cell Renderer showing an image together with text, and uses the
addImageToCell to convert the cell value into a
base64 image.
Note the following:
- The image gets a margin within the cell because of the
offsetXand
offsetYproperties in the
ExcelImage.
- This example returns the image and a value. The value is rendered within the same cell as the image.
- Excel Styles are used to indent the text and vertically align it with the image.
Prepend Images
This example uses the prepend content to add a custom logo to the export.
Note the following:
- The first row has a larger height as set in the
rowHeightcallback.
- The custom content added using
prependContentspans across two columns.
Even if an ExcelCell object that merges multiple cells across is created, the
ExcelImage still needs be informed of how many columns it will be spanning. This is done by passing
position: { colSpan: number } to the
ExcelImage.
Interface
addImageToCell
Function
A callback function invoked once per cell. Return an
ExcelImage object to add an image to the current cell.
ExcelImage
id *
string
The image
id. This field is required so the same image doesn't get imported multiple times.
base64 *
string
A base64 string that represents the image being imported. See more info about Base64/
imageType *
string
The type of image being exported.
Options:
'jpg',
'png',
'gif'
fitCell
boolean
If set to
true, the image will cover the whole cell that is being imported to.
Default:
false
transparency
number
Set a value between 0 - 100 that will indicate the percentage of transparency of the image.
Default:
0
rotation
number
Set a value between 0 - 359 that will indicate the number of degrees to rotate the image clockwise.
Default:
0
recolor
string
Set this property to select a preset that changes the appearance of the image.
Options:
'Grayscale',
'Sepia',
'Washout'
width
number
The width of the image in pixels. If this value is not selected,
fitCell will be automatically set to true.
height
number
The height of the image in pixels. If this value is not selected,
fitCell will be automatically set to true.
position
See position for more details.
position
row
number
The row containing this image. This property is set automatically, don't change it unless you know what you are doing.
rowSpan
number
The amount of rows this image will cover.
Default:
1
column
number
The column containing this image. This property is set automatically, don't change it unless you know what you are doing.
colSpan
number
The amount of columns this image will cover.
Default:
1
offsetX
number
The amount in pixels the image should be offset horizontally.
Default:
0
offsetY
number
The amount in pixels the image should be offset vertically.
Default:
0
