React Grid: Component Types
The full list of component types you can provide in AG Grid are as follows:
- Cell Renderer: To customises the contents of a cell.
- Cell Editor: To customises editing of a cell.
- Date Component: To customise the date selection component in the date filter.
- Filter Component: For custom column filter that appears inside the column menu.
- Floating Filter: For custom column filter that appears inside the column menu.
- Header Component: To customise the header of a column and column groups.
- Loading Cell Renderer: To customise the loading cell row when using Server Side row model.
- Overlay Component: To customise loading and no rows overlay components.
- Status Bar Component: For custom status bar components.
- Tool Panel Component: For custom tool panel components.
- Tooltip Component: For custom cell tooltip components.