AG Grid
Results:
Loading...
Framework:React Grid

React Grid: Styling Components

Components Containers in AG Grid

By default user supplied React components will be wrapped in a div but it is possible to have your component wrapped in a container of your choice (i.e. a span etc), perhaps to override/control a third party component.

For example, assuming a user component as follows:

const HelloWorldRenderer = () => <span>Hello World</span>;

The default behaviour will render the following within the grid:

<div class="ag-react-container"><span>Hello World</span></div>

In order to override this default behaviour and can specify a componentWrappingElement:

<AgGridReact
   onGridReady={ this.onGridReady }
   rowData={ this.state.rowData }
   componentWrappingElement='span'>
</AgGridReact>

Doing this would result in the following being rendered: html <span class="ag-react-container"><span>Hello World</span></span>

If you wish to override the style of the grid container you can either provide an implementation of the ag-react-container class, or via the getReactContainerStyle or getReactContainerClasses callbacks on your React component.

Styling a React Component:

export default class CustomTooltip extends Component {
   getReactContainerClasses() {
       return ['custom-tooltip'];
   }

   getReactContainerStyle() {
       return {
           display: 'inline-block',
           height: '100%'
       };
   }

   //...rest of the component

Styling a React Hook:

export default forwardRef(({ parentFilterInstance }, ref) => {
   useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({
       getReactContainerClasses() {
           return ['custom-tooltip'];
       },
       getReactContainerStyle() {
           return {
               display: 'inline-block',
               height: '100%'
           }
       }
   }));

   //...rest of the hook
});

See Hooks for more information in using Hooks within the grid.

In both cases (component or hook) the following would be rendered:

<div class="ag-react-container custom-tooltip" style="display: inline-block; height: 100%" >
   <span>Hello World</span>
</div>