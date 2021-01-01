React Grid: Styling Components
Components Containers in AG Grid
By default user supplied React components will be wrapped in a
div but it is possible to have your component
wrapped in a container of your choice (i.e. a
span etc), perhaps to override/control a third party component.
For example, assuming a user component as follows:
const HelloWorldRenderer = () => <span>Hello World</span>;
The default behaviour will render the following within the grid:
<div class="ag-react-container"><span>Hello World</span></div>
In order to override this default behaviour and can specify a
componentWrappingElement:
<AgGridReact
onGridReady={ this.onGridReady }
rowData={ this.state.rowData }
componentWrappingElement='span'>
</AgGridReact>
Doing this would result in the following being rendered:
html <span class="ag-react-container"><span>Hello World</span></span>
If you wish to override the style of the grid container you can either provide an implementation of the
ag-react-container class, or via the
getReactContainerStyle or
getReactContainerClasses callbacks on your React component.
Styling a React Component:
export default class CustomTooltip extends Component {
getReactContainerClasses() {
return ['custom-tooltip'];
}
getReactContainerStyle() {
return {
display: 'inline-block',
height: '100%'
};
}
//...rest of the component
Styling a React Hook:
export default forwardRef(({ parentFilterInstance }, ref) => {
useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({
getReactContainerClasses() {
return ['custom-tooltip'];
},
getReactContainerStyle() {
return {
display: 'inline-block',
height: '100%'
}
}
}));
//...rest of the hook
});
See Hooks for more information in using Hooks within the grid.
In both cases (component or hook) the following would be rendered:
<div class="ag-react-container custom-tooltip" style="display: inline-block; height: 100%" >
<span>Hello World</span>
</div>