React Grid: Clipboard

You can copy and paste items to and from the grid using the system clipboard.

Copy to Clipboard

Copy to clipboard operation can be done in the following ways:

Select 'Copy' from the context menu that appears when you right click over a cell.

Press keys Ctrl + C while focus is on the grid.

+ while focus is on the grid. Use the API methods: copySelectedRowsToClipboard(includeHeaders) and copySelectedRangeToClipboard(includeHeaders)

The API calls take a boolean value includeHeaders which when true, will include column headers in what is copied.

Headers can also be included when copying to clipboard using Ctrl + C by setting: gridOptions.copyHeadersToClipboard = true .

Performing multiple Ctrl +<left click> operations followed by Ctrl + C will not preserve original cell layout but rather copy them vertically to the clipboard.

Paste from Clipboard

Paste to clipboard can only be done in the following ways:

Press keys Ctrl + V while focus in on the grid with a single cell selected . The paste will then proceed starting at the selected cell if multiple cells are to be pasted.

+ while focus in on the grid with a . The paste will then proceed starting at the selected cell if multiple cells are to be pasted. Press keys Ctrl + V while focus in on the grid with a range of cells selected. If the selected range being pasted is larger than copied range, it will repeat if it fits evenly, otherwise it will just copy the cells into the start of the range.

The 'paste' operation in the context menu is not possible and hence always disabled. It is not possible because of a browser security restriction that JavaScript cannot take data from the clipboard without the user explicitly doing a paste command from the browser (e.g. Ctrl + V or from the browser menu). If JavaScript could do this, then websites could steal data from the client via grabbing from the clipboard maliciously. The reason why the grid keeps the paste in the menu as disabled is to indicate to the user that paste is possible and it provides the shortcut as a hint to the user. This is also why the API cannot copy from clipboard.

The copy operation will copy selected ranges, selected rows, or the currently focused cell, based on this order:

If range selected (via range selection), copy range.

Else if rows selected (via row selection), copy rows.

Else copy focused cell.

You can copy multiple ranges in range selection by holding down Ctrl to select multiple ranges and then copy.

Toggle Paste On / Off

Pasting is on by default as long as cells are editable (non-editable cells cannot be modified, even with a paste operation). To turn paste operations off, set grid property suppressClipboardPaste=true .

The colDef has a property suppressPaste where you can specify to not allowing clipboard paste for a particular cell. This can be a boolean or a function (use a function to specify for a particular cell, or boolean for the whole column).

function suppressPaste ( params : SuppressPasteCallbackParams ) => boolean ; interface SuppressPasteCallbackParams { node : RowNode ; data : any ; column : Column ; colDef : ColDef ; context : any ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

Clipboard Events

The following events are relevant to clipboard operations:

pasteStart : Paste event has started.

: Paste event has started. pasteEnd : Paste event has ended.

: Paste event has ended. cellValueChanged : A cells value has changed. Typically happens after editing but also if cell value is changed as a result of paste operation.

For a paste operation the events will be fired as:

One pasteStart event. Many cellValueChanged events. One pasteEnd event.

If the application is doing work each time it receives a cellValueChanged , you can use the pasteStart and pasteEnd events to suspend the applications work and then do the work for all cells impacted by the paste operation after the paste operation.

There are no events for paste to clipboard as this does not update the grids data.

Clipboard Example

Below you can:

Copy with the Context Menu or Ctrl + C .

+ . Paste with Ctrl + V .

+ . Copy with the provided buttons.

Notice for paste that events pasteStart , pasteEnd and cellValueChanged are logged to the console.

, and are logged to the console. Buttons 'Toggle Paste On' and 'Toggle Paste Off' turn pasting on and off.

The example has both row click selection and range selection enabled. You probably won't do this in your application as it's confusing, it's done below just to demonstrate them side by side.

When row click selection and range selection are enabled the shortcut would copy the selected row, not the selected range, if you wish to let the range take precedence, then you can add this to your gridOptions suppressCopyRowsToClipboard:true

Controlling Clipboard Copy

If you want to do the copy to clipboard yourself (ie not use the grids clipboard interaction) then implement the callback sendToClipboard(params) . Use this if you are in a non-standard web container that has a bespoke API for interacting with the clipboard. The callback gets the data to go into the clipboard, it's your job to call the bespoke API.

The example below shows using sendToClipboard(params) , but rather than using the clipboard, demonstrates the callback by just printing the data to the console.

Processing Clipboard Data

It is possible to process clipboard data before pasting it into the grid. This can be done either 1) on individual cells or 2) the whole paste operation. The following callbacks allow this:

Individual Cells: processCellForClipboard(params): Allows you to process cells for the clipboard. Handy if you have date objects that you need to have a particular format if importing into Excel.

Allows you to process cells for the clipboard. Handy if you have date objects that you need to have a particular format if importing into Excel. processHeaderForClipboard(params): Allows you to process header values for the clipboard.

Allows you to process header values for the clipboard. processCellFromClipboard(params): Allows you to process cells from the clipboard. Handy if you have for example number fields and want to block non-numbers from getting into the grid. Whole Paste Operation processDataFromClipboard(params): Allows complete control of the paste operation, including cancelling the operation (so nothing happens) or replacing the data with other data.

Processing Individual Cells

The interfaces and parameters for processing individual cells are as follows:

processCellForClipboard ( params : ProcessCellForExportParams ) : any ; processHeaderForClipboard ( params : ProcessHeaderForExportParams ) : any ; processCellFromClipboard ( params : ProcessCellForExportParams ) : any ; interface ProcessCellForExportParams { value : any , node : RowNode , column : Column , api : GridApi , columnApi : ColumnApi , context : any , type : string } interface ProcessHeaderForExportParams { column : Column , api : GridApi , columnApi : ColumnApi , context : any }

These three callbacks above are demonstrated in the example below. Note the following:

When cells are copied to the clipboard, values are prefixed with 'C-'. Cells can be copied by dragging a range with the mouse and hitting Ctrl + C .

+ . When cells are pasted from the clipboard, values are prefixed with 'Z-'. Cells can be pasted by hitting Ctrl + V .

+ . When headers are copied to the clipboard, values are prefixed with 'H-'. Headers can be copied by using the context menu.

Processing Whole Paste Operation

The interface and parameters for processing the whole paste operation is as follows:

processDataFromClipboard ( params : ProcessDataFromClipboardParams ) => string [ ] [ ] ; interface ProcessDataFromClipboardParams { data : string [ ] [ ] ; }

In summary the processDataFromClipboard takes a 2d array of data that was taken from the clipboard and the method returns a 2d array of data to be used. For the method to have no impact, it should return the 2d array it was provided. The method is free to return back anything it wants, as long as it is a 2d array of strings.

The example below demonstrates processDataFromClipboard . Note the following:

Pasting data that is copied from cells in the 'Green' highlighted column works as normal. Note that it uses processDataFromClipboard returning the 2d array it was provided with.

returning the 2d array it was provided with. Pasting any data from cells in the 'Red' highlighted column will result in 2x2 cells getting pasted with contents [ ['Orange', 'Orange'], ['Grey', 'Grey'] ] . To see this, copy and paste some 'Red' cells from column F. This is achieved by processDataFromClipboard returning the same 2d array always regardless of the data from the clipboard.

. To see this, copy and paste some 'Red' cells from column F. This is achieved by returning the same 2d array always regardless of the data from the clipboard. Pasting any data where a cell starts with 'Yellow' will result in the paste operation getting cancelled. To see this, copy and paste some 'Yellow' cells from column G. This is achieved by processDataFromClipboard returning null.

Changing the Deliminator

By default, the grid will use \t (tab) as the field deliminator. This is to keep the copy / paste compatible with Excel. If you want another deliminator then use the property clipboardDeliminator .

Using enableCellTextSelection

If instead of using the Clipboard service to copy/paste the contents from a cell, you just want to manually select the text and use the operating system copy/paste. You should set enableCellTextSelection=true in the gridOptions. It's important to mention that this config should be combined with ensureDomOrder=true also in the gridOptions.

This is not an enterprise config and can be used at any time to enable cell text selection.

More Complex Example

The example below demonstrates: