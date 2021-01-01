React Data Grid: Grid Callbacks

navigateToNextHeader Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a header is focused. navigateToNextHeader = ( params: NavigateToNextHeaderParams ) => HeaderPosition; interface NavigateToNextHeaderParams { // The key for the arrow key pressed, // left = 'ArrowLeft', up = 'ArrowUp', right = 'ArrowRight', down = 'ArrowDown' key: string; // The header that currently has focus previousHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; // The header the grid would normally pick as the next header for this navigation nextHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; // The number of header rows present in the grid headerRowCount: number; event: KeyboardEvent; } interface HeaderPosition { // A number from 0 to n, where n is the last header row the grid is rendering headerRowIndex: number; // The grid column or column group column: Column | ColumnGroup; }

tabToNextHeader Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits Tab key when a header is focused. tabToNextHeader = ( params: TabToNextHeaderParams ) => HeaderPosition; interface TabToNextHeaderParams { // True if the Shift key is also down backwards: boolean; // The header that currently has focus previousHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; // The header the grid would normally pick as the next header for this navigation nextHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; // The number of header rows present in the grid headerRowCount: number; } interface HeaderPosition { // A number from 0 to n, where n is the last header row the grid is rendering headerRowIndex: number; // The grid column or column group column: Column | ColumnGroup; }

navigateToNextCell Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a cell is focused. navigateToNextCell = ( params: NavigateToNextCellParams ) => CellPosition; interface NavigateToNextCellParams { // The keycode for the arrow key pressed: // left = 37, up = 38, right = 39, down = 40 key: number; // The cell that currently has focus previousCellPosition: CellPosition; // The cell the grid would normally pick as the next cell for navigation nextCellPosition: CellPosition | null; event: KeyboardEvent | null; } interface CellPosition { // A positive number from 0 to n, where n is the last row the grid is rendering // or -1 if you want to navigate to the grid header rowIndex: number; // Either 'top', 'bottom' or undefined/null (for not pinned) rowPinned: string | null; // The grid column column: Column; }