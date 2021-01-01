React Data Grid: Styling Components

Components Containers in AG Grid

By default user supplied React components will be wrapped in a div but it is possible to have your component wrapped in a container of your choice (i.e. a span etc), perhaps to override/control a third party component.

For example, assuming a user component as follows:

const HelloWorldRenderer = ( ) => < span > Hello World </ span > ;

The default behaviour will render the following within the grid:

< div class = " ag-react-container " > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div >

In order to override this default behaviour and can specify a componentWrappingElement :

< AgGridReact onGridReady = { this . onGridReady } rowData = { this . state . rowData } componentWrappingElement = ' span ' > </ AgGridReact >

Doing this would result in the following being rendered: html <span class="ag-react-container"><span>Hello World</span></span>

If you wish to override the style of the grid container you can either provide an implementation of the ag-react-container class, or via the getReactContainerStyle or getReactContainerClasses callbacks on your React component.

Styling a React Component:

export default class CustomTooltip extends Component { getReactContainerClasses ( ) { return [ 'custom-tooltip' ] ; } getReactContainerStyle ( ) { return { display : 'inline-block' , height : '100%' } ; }

Styling a React Hook:

export default forwardRef ( ( { parentFilterInstance } , ref ) => { useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => ( { getReactContainerClasses ( ) { return [ 'custom-tooltip' ] ; } , getReactContainerStyle ( ) { return { display : 'inline-block' , height : '100%' } } } ) ) ; } ) ;

See Hooks for more information in using Hooks within the grid.

In both cases (component or hook) the following would be rendered: