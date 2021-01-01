React Charts: Series
This section coveres notable series properties available in all series types.
Series Highlighting
Each chart series has a
highlightStyle config with default values like this:
highlightStyle: {
fill: 'yellow', // series item fill
stroke: undefined, // series item stroke
strokeWidth: undefined, // series item stroke width
// contains highlighting / dimming attributes that apply to the whole series
// rather than its individual items
series: {
enabled: false, // whether or not highlight / dim the whole series when
// a single node or a legend item is hovered
dimOpacity: 0.3, // series opacity when dimmed (other series is hovered)
strokeWidth: undefined // series stroke width
}
}
Top level configs such as
fill and
stroke only apply to the individual items within a series.
A series item can be a bar, a column, or a pie sector, or a marker of any shape
for series with markers such as line, area, or scatter series.
Configs inside the
series namespace such as
strokeWidth and
dimOpacity apply to the whole series,
when the
enabled flag is set to
true.
Let's try to replace the default highlight style with our custom one:
highlightStyle: {
fill: 'cyan',
stroke: 'blue',
strokeWidth: 4,
series: {
enabled: true,
dimOpacity: 0.2,
strokeWidth: 2
}
}
And let's take a look at what happens when we apply it to the column series in the example below.
Note the following:
- when a series item (column segment) is highlighted, the segments belonging to all other stack levels dim, and only segments from the stack level that the highligted segment belongs to remain unaffected
- at the same time the segments from the highlighted stack level (subseries) get the
strokeWidthof
2, while the currently hovered segment gets a
strokeWidthof
4
- when a legend item (representing a stack level) is hovered, the rest of the stack levels in the series dim, but this time with no item highlighted because none is being hovered
Let's take a look at the pie chart configuration now, which is going to be slightly different. Notice the following:
- we are using the same data set for the pie chart example as for the column chart example, but because the pie series are not stacked, we need 4 different pie series - one for each quarter - to render the whole data set
- if the series are missing the
titleconfig, we are going to end up with legend items that are indistinguishable from those of other series, because each series legend items will be:
Coffee,
Tea,
Milk, so we have to specify the name of the quarter in the series
titleto see make legend items unique
- since we have multiple pie series, we have to modify the
highlightStyleof every single series; in this example we are using the same
highlightStylefor all 4 of them, but they could also be unique
An alternative to providing
highlightStyle inside of each
pie series config would be specifying the highlight style to be used by all pie series inside of a chart theme, as illustrated by the example below:
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about the chart themes.