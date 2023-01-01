React Charts: Overlays

There are some options to display custom HTML over a chart.

Missing Data Overlay

Sometimes end-users can be confused if a chart doesn't have any content. To help them understand that no data has been supplied, a message is displayed over the chart area.

This message can be customised through overlays.noData :

overlays : { noData : { text : 'Some custom message' , } , } ,

Example: Overlay for missing data

Custom Missing Data Overlay

If finer grained control is required, a renderer can be provided to allow full customisation:

overlays : { noData : { renderer : ( ) => '<i class="no-data">The data is missing</i>' } , } ,

Example: Custom overlay for missing data

