React Charts: Overlays
There are some options to display custom HTML over a chart.
Missing Data Overlay
Sometimes end-users can be confused if a chart doesn't have any content. To help them understand that no data has been supplied, a message is displayed over the chart area.
This message can be customised through
overlays.noData:
overlays: {
noData: {
text: 'Some custom message',
},
},
Example: Overlay for missing data
Custom Missing Data Overlay
If finer grained control is required, a renderer can be provided to allow full customisation:
overlays: {
noData: {
renderer: () => '<i class="no-data">The data is missing</i>'
},
},
Example: Custom overlay for missing data
API Reference
Properties available on the
AgChartOverlaysOptions interface.