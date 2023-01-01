Heatmap series are using color-coding to represent numeric values in a form of a matrix.
For example, a heatmap series could be used to visualise the daily activity of team members, or compare monthly mean temperatures.
To plot a basic heatmap we need an array of data, where every item will have 2 category value and a single numeric value to be encoded as a colour.
A minimal heatmap series configuration will look like:
series: [{
type: 'heatmap',
xKey: 'month',
yKey: 'year',
colorKey: 'temperature',
}]
/** Configuration for heatmap series. */
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesOptions<DatumType = any> extends AgBaseSeriesOptions<DatumType> {
/** Configuration for the heatmap series. */
type?: 'heatmap';
/** Configuration for the labels shown on top of data points. */
label?: AgHeatmapSeriesLabelOptions;
/** The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. */
xKey?: string;
/** The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. */
yKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
xName?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
yName?: string;
/** The key to use to retrieve values from the data to use as labels for the markers. */
labelKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
labelName?: string;
/** The name of the node key containing the color value. This value (along with `colorDomain` and `colorRange` configs) will be used to determine the tile color. */
colorKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the colour values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
colorName?: string;
/** The domain the 'colorKey' values belong to. The domain can contain more than two stops, for example `[-5, 0, -5]`. In that case the 'colorRange' should also use a matching number of colors. */
colorDomain?: number[];
/** The color range to interpolate the numeric `colorDomain` into. For example, if the `colorDomain` is `[-5, 5]` and `colorRange` is `['red', 'green']`, a `colorKey` value of `-5` will be assigned the 'red' color, `5` - 'green' color and `0` a blend of 'red' and 'green'. */
colorRange?: string[];
/** The stroke color of cells. */
stroke?: string;
/** The stroke width of cells. */
strokeWidth?: number;
/** The title to use for the series. Defaults to `yName` if it exists, or `yKey` if not. */
title?: string;
/** Function used to return formatting for individual heatmap cells, based on the given parameters. If the current cell is highlighted, the `highlighted` property will be set to `true`; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. */
formatter?: (params: AgHeatmapSeriesFormatterParams<DatumType>) => AgHeatmapSeriesFormat;
/** Series-specific tooltip configuration. */
tooltip?: AgHeatmapSeriesTooltip;
/** A map of event names to event listeners. */
listeners?: AgSeriesListeners<DatumType>;
}
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesFormatterParams<DatumType> {
readonly datum: DatumType;
readonly fill?: CssColor;
readonly stroke?: CssColor;
readonly strokeWidth: PixelSize;
readonly highlighted: boolean;
readonly xKey: string;
readonly yKey: string;
readonly colorKey?: string;
readonly labelKey?: string;
readonly seriesId: string;
}
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesFormat {
fill?: CssColor;
stroke?: CssColor;
strokeWidth?: PixelSize;
}
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesTooltipRendererParams extends AgCartesianSeriesTooltipRendererParams {
/** labelKey as specified on series options. */
readonly labelKey?: string;
/** labelName as specified on series options. */
readonly labelName?: string;
}
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesTooltip extends AgSeriesTooltip {
/** Function used to create the content for tooltips. */
renderer?: (params: AgHeatmapSeriesTooltipRendererParams) => string | AgTooltipRendererResult;
}
export interface AgHeatmapSeriesLabelOptions extends AgTooltipRendererResult {}