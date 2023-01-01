React ChartsBackground ImageEnterprise
This section describes how to add a background image to a chart.
The
url is required for the background image.
It is positioned in the center by default. The
left,
top,
right and
bottom properties specify the distance between the chart borders and the image. The
width and
height properties override the size of the image.
background: {
image: {
url: '...',
width: 50,
height: 50,
right: 10,
bottom: 10,
},
},
interface AgChartBackground {
/** Whether or not the background should be visible. */
visible?: boolean;
/** Colour of the chart background. */
fill?: CssColor;
/** Background image. May be combined with fill colour. */
image?: AgChartBackgroundImage;
}
interface AgChartBackgroundImage {
/** URL of the image */
url: string;
/** Distance from the left border of the chart to the left border of the image. If neither left nor right specified, the image is centred horizontally. */
left?: PixelSize;
/** Distance from the top border of the chart to the top border of the image. If neither top nor bottom specified, the image is centred vertically. */
top?: PixelSize;
/** Distance from the right border of the chart to the right border of the image. If neither left nor right specified, the image is centred horizontally. */
right?: PixelSize;
/** Distance from the bottom border of the chart to the bottom border of the image. If neither top nor bottom specified, the image is centred vertically. */
bottom?: PixelSize;
/** Width of the image. If both left and right specified, width is ignored. If width is not determined but height does,
* width computed to preserve the original width/height ratio. Otherwise the original width is used. */
width?: PixelSize;
/** Height of the image. If both top and bottom specified, height is ignored. If height is not determined but width does,
* height computed to preserve the original width/height ratio. Otherwise the original height is used. */
height?: PixelSize;
/** Opacity of the image. */
opacity?: Opacity;
}