React ChartsSecondary Axes
Secondary axes are typically used to compare data sets with different scales, where extra y-axes are usually located on the opposite side of the chart.
For each secondary axis an axis configuration is required to associate the axis with the appropriate series using
the
keys axis property. A sample configuration is shown below:
An extra axis configuration is needed to associate a secondary axis with a given series, where the
keys axis property
links the appropriate series to the axis. A sample configuration is shown below:
axes: [
// x-axis
{
type: "category",
position: "bottom",
},
// primary y-axis
{
type: "number",
position: "left",
keys: ["male", "female"],
},
// secondary y-axis
{
type: "number",
position: "right",
keys: ["exportedTonnes"],
}
]
In the snippet above, a secondary y-axis is positioned to the
right of the chart showing the
exportedTonnes.
The following example demonstrates a secondary y-axis. Note the following:
- The axis
keysproperty on the primary axis (left) matches the
yKeysof the
columnseries.
- The axis
keysproperty on the secondary axis (right) matches the
yKeyof the
lineseries.