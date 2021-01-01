React Charts: Themes API Reference

This page documents the AG Charts Themes API. You can find more details about AG Charts themes in the Themes section.

Theme Configuration

This object is used to define the configuration for a custom chart theme.

baseTheme string The name of the theme to base your theme on. Your custom theme will inherit all of the configuration from the base theme, allowing you to override just the settings you wish to change using the defaults config (see below). Default: 'default' Options: 'default' , 'dark' , 'material' , 'material-dark' , 'pastel' , 'pastel-dark' , 'solar' , 'solar-dark' , 'vivid' , 'vivid-dark' palette Palette The palette to use. If specified, this replaces the palette from the base theme. See palette for more details. overrides Overrides Configuration from this object is merged over the defaults specified in the base theme. See overrides for more details.

palette

The palette to use. If specified, this replaces the palette from the base theme.

theme: { ... palette: { fills?: string[]; strokes?: string[]; } }

fills string[] The array of fills to be used. strokes string[] The array of strokes to be used.

overrides

Configuration from this object is merged over the defaults specified in the base theme.

theme: { ... overrides: { common?: IChart; cartesian?: IChart; polar?: IChart; hierarchy?: IChart; bar?: IChart; histogram?: IChart; line?: IChart; scatter?: IChart; area?: IChart; pie?: IChart; } }

Chart Configuration

This is the common configuration shared by all types of chart, as used in the overrides object.

chart: { autoSize?: boolean; // default: true width?: number; height?: number; tooltip?: Tooltip; padding?: Padding; background?: Background; title?: Title; subtitle?: Subtitle; legend?: Legend; navigator?: Navigator; axes?: Axes; series?: Series; }

autoSize boolean By default, the chart will resize automatically to fill the container element. Set this to false to disable this behaviour. If either the width or height are set, auto-sizing will be disabled unless this is explicitly set to true . Default: true width number The width of the chart in pixels. Has no effect if autoSize is set to true . height number The height of the chart in pixels. Has no effect if autoSize is set to true . tooltip Tooltip Global configuration that applies to all tooltips in the chart. See tooltip for more details. padding Padding Configuration for the padding shown around the chart. See padding for more details. background Background Configuration for the background shown behind the chart. See background for more details. title Title Configuration for the title shown at the top of the chart. See title for more details. subtitle Subtitle Configuration for the subtitle shown beneath the chart title. Note: a subtitle will only be shown if a title is also present. See subtitle for more details. legend Legend Configuration for the chart legend. See legend for more details. navigator Navigator Configuration for the chart navigator. This config is only supported by cartesian charts. See navigator for more details. axes Axes See axes for more details. series Series This object contains configuration for the different series that might be rendered into the chart.



For cartesian charts, the following series are supported: 'bar' , 'column' , 'histogram' , 'line' , 'scatter' , 'area'

For polar charts, the following series are supported: 'pie'



If the series property is being set inside configuration for a specific type of chart (e.g. line ), instead of supplying the whole series object as specified here, for convenience you can put the relevant series configuration object directly into the series property, since all series for a specific chart will be of the same type (e.g. line ). See series for more details.

tooltip

Global configuration that applies to all tooltips in the chart.

chart: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true tracking?: boolean; // default: true class?: string; delay?: number; // default: 0 } }

enabled boolean Set to false to disable tooltips for all series in the chart. Default: true tracking boolean If true, for series with markers the tooltip will be shown to the closest marker. Default: true class string A class name to be added to the tooltip element of the chart. delay number The time interval (in milliseconds) after which the tooltip is shown. Default: 0

padding

Configuration for the padding shown around the chart.

chart: { ... padding: { top?: number; // default: 20 right?: number; // default: 20 bottom?: number; // default: 20 left?: number; // default: 20 } }

top number The number of pixels of padding at the top of the chart area. Default: 20 right number The number of pixels of padding at the right of the chart area. Default: 20 bottom number The number of pixels of padding at the bottom of the chart area. Default: 20 left number The number of pixels of padding at the left of the chart area. Default: 20

background

Configuration for the background shown behind the chart.

chart: { ... background: { fill?: string; // default: '#FFFFFF' visible?: boolean; // default: true } }

fill string Colour of the chart background. Default: '#FFFFFF' visible boolean Whether or not the background should be visible. Default: true

title

Configuration for the title shown at the top of the chart.

chart: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Title' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 18 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the title. Default: 'Title' color string The colour to use for the title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the title. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the title. Default: 18 fontFamily string The font family to use for the title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

subtitle

Configuration for the subtitle shown beneath the chart title. Note: a subtitle will only be shown if a title is also present.

chart: { ... subtitle: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Subtitle' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 14 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the subtitle should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the subtitle. Default: 'Subtitle' color string The colour to use for the subtitle. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the subtitle. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the subtitle. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the subtitle. Default: 14 fontFamily string The font family to use for the subtitle. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

legend

Configuration for the chart legend.

chart: { ... legend: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true position?: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom' | 'left'; // default: 'right' spacing?: number; // default: 20 item?: Item; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show the legend. Default: true position string Where the legend should show in relation to the chart. Default: 'right' Options: 'top' , 'right' , 'bottom' , 'left' spacing number The spacing in pixels to use outside the legend. Default: 20 item Item Configuration for the legend items that consist of a marker and a label. See item for more details.

item

Configuration for the legend items that consist of a marker and a label.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { paddingX?: number; // default: 16 paddingY?: number; // default: 8 marker?: Marker; label?: Label; } } }

paddingX number The horizontal spacing in pixels to use between legend items. Default: 16 paddingY number The vertical spacing in pixels to use between legend items. Default: 8 marker Marker Configuration for the legend markers. See marker for more details. label Label Configuration for the legend labels. See label for more details.

marker

Configuration for the legend markers.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { ... marker: { padding?: number; // default: 8 shape?: string; size?: number; // default: 15 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 } } } }

padding number The padding in pixels between a legend marker and the corresponding label. Default: 8 shape string If set, overrides the marker shape from the series and the legend will show the specified marker shape instead. If not set, will use a marker shape matching the shape from the series, or fall back to 'square' if there is none. Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers in the legend. Default: 15 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for markers in the legend. Default: 1

label

Configuration for the legend labels.

chart: { ... legend: { ... item: { ... label: { color?: string; // default: 'black' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' formatter?: Function; } } } }

color string The colour of the text. Default: 'black' fontStyle string The font style to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the legend. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the legend. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the legend. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' formatter Function Function used to render legend labels. Where id is a series ID, itemId is component ID within a series, such as a field name or an item index. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { id: string; itemId: any; label: { text: string }; }

navigator

Configuration for the chart navigator. This config is only supported by cartesian charts.

chart: { ... navigator: { enabled?: boolean; // default: false height?: number; // default: 30 min?: number; // default: 0 max?: number; // default: 1 mask?: Mask; minHandle?: MinHandle; maxHandle?: MaxHandle; } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show the navigator. Default: false height number The height of the navigator. Default: 30 min number The start of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 0 max number The end of the visible range in the [0, 1] interval. Default: 1 mask Mask Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask. See mask for more details. minHandle MinHandle Configuration for the navigator's left handle. See minHandle for more details. maxHandle MaxHandle Configuration for the navigator's right handle. See maxHandle for more details.

mask

Configuration for the navigator's visible range mask.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... mask: { fill?: string; // default: '#999999' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 fillOpacity?: number; // default: 0.2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' stroke string The stroke colour used by the mask. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the mask. Default: 1 fillOpacity number The opacity of the mask's fill in the [0, 1] interval, where 0 is effectively no masking. Default: 0.2

minHandle

Configuration for the navigator's left handle.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... minHandle: { fill?: string; // default: '#f2f2f2' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 width?: number; // default: 8 height?: number; // default: 16 gripLineLength?: number; // default: 8 gripLineGap?: number; // default: 2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2

maxHandle

Configuration for the navigator's right handle.

chart: { ... navigator: { ... maxHandle: { fill?: string; // default: '#f2f2f2' stroke?: string; // default: '#999999' strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 width?: number; // default: 8 height?: number; // default: 16 gripLineLength?: number; // default: 8 gripLineGap?: number; // default: 2 } } }

fill string The fill colour used by the handle. Default: '#f2f2f2' stroke string The stroke colour used by the handle. Default: '#999999' strokeWidth number The stroke width used by the handle. Default: 1 width number The width of the handle. Default: 8 height number The height of the handle. Default: 16 gripLineLength number The length of the handle's grip lines. Default: 8 gripLineGap number The distance between the handle's grip lines. Default: 2

axes

chart: { ... axes: { number?: INumberAxis; log?: ILogAxis; category?: ICategoryAxis; groupedCategory?: IGroupedCategoryAxis; time?: ITimeCategoryAxis; } }

number

This extends the common axis configuration with options specific to number axes.

chart: { ... axes: { ... number: { nice?: boolean; // default: true min?: number; max?: number; } } }

nice boolean If true , the axis will adjust to align the left and right edge of the chart with a tick. Otherwise, the axis will be the minimum required width to show all the data. Default: true min number The minimum value for the axis. max number The maximum value for the axis.

log

This extends the common axis configuration with options specific to number axes.

chart: { ... axes: { ... log: { nice?: boolean; // default: true min?: number; max?: number; base?: number; // default: 10 } } }

nice boolean If true , the axis will adjust to align the left and right edge of the chart with a tick. Otherwise, the axis will be the minimum required width to show all the data. Default: true min number The minimum value for the axis. max number The maximum value for the axis. base number The logarithm base. For example, 10 for the common logarithm, Math.E for the natural logarithm, and so on. Default: 10

category

This extends the common axis configuration with options specific to category axes.

chart: { ... axes: { ... category: { paddingInner?: number; paddingOuter?: number; } } }

paddingInner number The padding between the category label and the line. paddingOuter number The padding between lines for neighbouring categories.

time

This extends the common axis configuration with options specific to time axes.

chart: { ... axes: { ... time: { nice?: boolean; // default: true } } }

nice boolean If true , the axis will adjust to align the left and right edge of the chart with a tick. Otherwise, the axis will be the minimum required width to show all the data. Default: true

series

This object contains configuration for the different series that might be rendered into the chart.



For cartesian charts, the following series are supported: 'bar' , 'column' , 'histogram' , 'line' , 'scatter' , 'area'

For polar charts, the following series are supported: 'pie'



If the series property is being set inside configuration for a specific type of chart (e.g. line ), instead of supplying the whole series object as specified here, for convenience you can put the relevant series configuration object directly into the series property, since all series for a specific chart will be of the same type (e.g. line ).

chart: { ... series: { bar?: IBarColumnSeries; column?: IBarColumnSeries; histogram?: IHistogramSeries; line?: ILineSeries; area?: IAreaSeries; scatter?: IScatterSeries; pie?: IPieSeries; } }

bar

Configuration for bar series.

chart: { ... series: { ... bar: { tooltip?: Tooltip; grouped?: boolean; // default: false normalizedTo?: number; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; shadow?: Shadow; label?: Label; } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. grouped boolean Whether to show different y-values as separate bars (grouped) or not (stacked). Default: false normalizedTo number The number to normalise the bar stacks to. Has no effect when grouped is true . For example, if normalizedTo is set to 100 , the bar stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that each of their totals is 100. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the bars. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the bars. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the bars. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the bars. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the bars. Default: 1 lineDash number[] Defines how the bar strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed lines in pixels. Default: 0 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details. label Label Configuration for the labels shown on bars. See label for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... bar: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... bar: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

chart: { ... series: { ... bar: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

label

Configuration for the labels shown on bars.

chart: { ... series: { ... bar: { ... label: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true placement?: 'inside' | 'outside'; // default: 'inside' color?: string; // default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the labels should be shown. Default: true placement string Where to render series labels relative to the segments. Default: 'inside' Options: 'inside' , 'outside' color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)' fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

histogram

Configuration for histogram series.

chart: { ... series: { ... histogram: { tooltip?: Tooltip; binCount?: number; bins?: number[][]; aggregation?: string; // default: 'sum' areaPlot?: boolean; // default: 'false' lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; fill?: string; // default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. binCount number The number of bins to try to split the x axis into. Clashes with the bins setting. bins number[][] Set the bins explicitly. The bins need not be of equal width. Clashes with the binCount setting. aggregation string Dictates how the bins are aggregated. If set to 'sum', the value shown for the bins will be the total of the yKey values. If set to 'mean', it will display the average yKey value of the bin Default: 'sum' Options: 'sum' , 'mean' areaPlot boolean For variable width bins, if true the histogram will represent the aggregated yKey values using the area of the bar. Otherwise, the height of the var represents the value as per a normal bar chart. This is useful for keeping an undistorted curve displayed when using variable-width bins Default: 'false' lineDash number[] Defines how the histogram strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed lines in pixels. Default: 0 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. fill string The colour of the fill for the histogram bars. Default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the histogram bars. Default: 1 stroke string The colour of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the histogram bars. Default: 1

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... histogram: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; sizeKey?: string; sizeName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... histogram: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

line

Configuration for line series.

chart: { ... series: { ... line: { tooltip?: Tooltip; title?: string; stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 marker?: Marker; lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. title string The title to use for the series. Defaults to yName if it exists, or yKey if not. stroke string The colour of the stroke for the lines. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. lineDash number[] Defines how the line strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed lines in pixels. Default: 0 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... line: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

chart: { ... series: { ... line: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 minSize?: number; // default: 12 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: true shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 minSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the smallest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 12 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... line: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

area

Configuration for area series.

chart: { ... series: { ... area: { tooltip?: Tooltip; normalizedTo?: number; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 marker?: Marker; highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; shadow?: Shadow; } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. normalizedTo number The number to normalise the area stacks to. For example, if normalizedTo is set to 100 , the stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that their total height is always 100. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the areas. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the areas. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the areas. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the areas. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the areas. Default: 1 lineDash number[] Defines how the area strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed lines in pixels. Default: 0 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... area: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

chart: { ... series: { ... area: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: false shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 minSize?: number; // default: 12 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: false shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 minSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the smallest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 12 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... area: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

chart: { ... series: { ... area: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

scatter

Configuration for scatter/bubble series.

chart: { ... series: { ... scatter: { tooltip?: Tooltip; title?: string; fill?: string; // default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 stroke?: string; // default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 marker?: Marker; highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. title string The title to use for the series. Defaults to yName if it exists, or yKey if not. fill string The colour of the fill for the markers. Default: '#f3622d' fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the markers. Default: 1 stroke string The colour of the stroke for the markers. Default: '#aa4520' strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the markers. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the markers. Default: 1 marker Marker Configuration for the markers used in the series. See marker for more details. highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... scatter: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; xKey: string; xValue: any; xName?: string; yKey: string; yValue: any; yName?: string; sizeKey?: string; sizeName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

marker

Configuration for the markers used in the series.

chart: { ... series: { ... scatter: { ... marker: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true shape?: string | Marker; // default: 'circle' size?: number; // default: 8 minSize?: number; // default: 12 fill?: string; stroke?: string; strokeWidth?: number; formatter?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show markers. Default: true shape string | Marker The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a Marker subclass. Default: 'circle' Options: 'circle' , 'cross' , 'diamond' , 'plus' , 'square' , 'triangle' size number The size in pixels of the markers. Default: 8 minSize number For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the smallest size a marker can be in pixels. Default: 12 fill string The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series. stroke string The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series. strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series. formatter Function Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true ; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => Formatter; interface FormatterParams { datum: any; fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; highlighted: boolean; xKey: string; yKey: string; } interface Formatter { fill: string; stroke: string; strokeWidth: number; size: number; }

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... scatter: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

pie

Configuration for pie/doughnut series.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { tooltip?: Tooltip; rotation?: number; // default: 0 innerRadiusOffset?: number; // default: 0 outerRadiusOffset?: number; // default: 0 title?: Title; fills?: string[]; // default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokes?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity?: number; // default: 1 strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 lineDash?: number[]; // default: [] lineDashOffset?: number; // default: 0 highlightStyle?: HighlightStyle; label?: Label; callout?: Callout; shadow?: Shadow; } } }

tooltip Tooltip Series-specific tooltip configuration. See tooltip for more details. rotation number The rotation of the pie series in degrees. Default: 0 innerRadiusOffset number The offset in pixels of the inner radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts. If this is not given, or a value of zero is given, a pie chart will be rendered. Default: 0 outerRadiusOffset number The offset in pixels of the outer radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts. Default: 0 title Title Configuration for the series title. See title for more details. fills string[] The colours to cycle through for the fills of the segments. Default: ['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888'] fillOpacity number The opacity of the fill for the segments. Default: 1 strokes string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the segments. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeOpacity number The opacity of the stroke for the segments. Default: 1 strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for the segments. Default: 1 lineDash number[] Defines how the pie strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [] lineDashOffset number The initial offset of the dashed lines in pixels. Default: 0 highlightStyle HighlightStyle Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over. See highlightStyle for more details. label Label Configuration for the labels used for the segments. See label for more details. callout Callout Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments. See callout for more details. shadow Shadow Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. See shadow for more details.

tooltip

Series-specific tooltip configuration.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... tooltip: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true renderer?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over. Default: true renderer Function Function used to create the content for tooltips. renderer = (params: RendererParams) => string; interface RendererParams { datum: any; title?: string; color?: string; angleKey: string; angleValue: any; angleName?: string; radiusKey?: string; radiusValue?: any; radiusName?: string; labelKey?: string; labelName?: string; }

title

Configuration for the series title.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 10 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the title. color string The colour to use for the title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the title. Default: 10 fontFamily string The font family to use for the title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

highlightStyle

Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... highlightStyle: { fill?: string; // default: 'yellow' stroke?: string; } } } }

fill string The fill colour of the segments when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight. Default: 'yellow' stroke string The colour of the stroke around the segments when hovered over. Use undefined for no highlight.

label

Configuration for the labels used for the segments.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... label: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' offset?: number; // default: 3 minAngle?: number; // default: 20 formatter?: Function; } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the labels should be shown. Default: true color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' offset number Distance in pixels between the callout line and the label text. Default: 3 minAngle number Minimum angle in degrees required for a segment to show a label. Default: 20 formatter Function Function used to turn 'labelKey' values into text to be displayed next to each pie sector. Be default the values are simply stringified. formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { value: string; }

callout

Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... callout: { colors?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1 length?: number; // default: 10 } } } }

colors string[] The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the callouts. Default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f'] strokeWidth number The width in pixels of the stroke for callout lines. Default: 1 length number The length in pixels of the callout lines. Default: 10

shadow

Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.

chart: { ... series: { ... pie: { ... shadow: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset?: number; // default: 0 yOffset?: number; // default: 0 blur?: number; // default: 5 } } } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the shadow is visible. Default: true color string The colour of the shadow. Default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' xOffset number The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 yOffset number The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow. Default: 0 blur number The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels. Default: 5

Common Axis Configuration

This is the configuration shared by all types of axis.

axis: { top?: Top; right?: Right; bottom?: Bottom; left?: Left; thickness?: number; // default: 0 nice?: boolean; // default: true min?: number; max?: number; title?: Title; line?: Line; tick?: Tick; label?: Label; gridStyle?: GridStyle; }

top Top An object with axis theme overrides for the top positioned axes. Same configs apply here as one level above. For example, to rotate labels by 45 degrees in 'top' positioned axes one can use top: { label: { rotation: 45 } } } . See top for more details. right Right An object with axis theme overrides for the right positioned axes. Same configs apply here as one level above. See right for more details. bottom Bottom An object with axis theme overrides for the bottom positioned axes. Same configs apply here as one level above. See bottom for more details. left Left An object with axis theme overrides for the left positioned axes. Same configs apply here as one level above. See left for more details. thickness number If set to a non-zero value, the axis will have the specified thickness regardless of label size. Default: 0 nice boolean If 'true', the range will be rounded up to ensure nice equal spacing between the ticks. Applies to continuous axes only ('number', 'time'). Default: true min number User override for the automatically determinted min value (based on series data). Only applied to "number" axes. max number User override for the automatically determinted max value (based on series data). Only applied to "number" axes. title Title Configuration for the title shown next to the axis. See title for more details. line Line Configuration for the axis line. See line for more details. tick Tick Configuration for the axis ticks. See tick for more details. label Label Configuration for the axis labels, shown next to the ticks. See label for more details. gridStyle GridStyle Configuration of the lines used to form the grid in the chart area. See gridStyle for more details.

title

Configuration for the title shown next to the axis.

axis: { ... title: { enabled?: boolean; // default: true text?: string; // default: 'Axis Title' color?: string; // default: '#000000' fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'bold' fontSize?: number; // default: 14 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' } }

enabled boolean Whether or not the axis title should be shown. Default: true text string The text to show in the axis title. Default: 'Axis Title' color string The colour to use for the axis title. Default: '#000000' fontStyle string The font style to use for the axis title. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the axis title. Default: 'bold' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the axis title. Default: 14 fontFamily string The font family to use for the axis title. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'

line

Configuration for the axis line.

axis: { ... line: { width?: number; // default: 1 color?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' } }

width number The width in pixels of the axis line. Default: 1 color string The colour of the axis line. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)'

tick

Configuration for the axis ticks.

axis: { ... tick: { width?: number; // default: 1 size?: number; // default: 6 color?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' count?: number; // default: 10 } }

width number The width in pixels of the axis ticks (and corresponding grid line). Default: 1 size number The length in pixels of the axis ticks. Default: 6 color string The colour of the axis ticks. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' count number A hint of how many ticks to use across an axis. The axis is not guaranteed to use exactly this number of ticks, but will try to use a number of ticks that is close to the number given. Default: 10

label

Configuration for the axis labels, shown next to the ticks.

axis: { ... label: { fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal' fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal' fontSize?: number; // default: 12 fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' color?: string; // default: '#000000' padding?: number; // default: 5 rotation?: number; // default: 0 format?: string; formatter?: Function; } }

fontStyle string The font style to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'italic' , 'oblique' fontWeight string The font weight to use for the labels. Default: 'normal' Options: 'normal' , 'bold' , 'bolder' , 'lighter' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' fontSize number The font size in pixels to use for the labels. Default: 12 fontFamily string The font family to use for the labels. Default: 'Verdana, sans-serif' color string The colour to use for the labels. Default: '#000000' padding number Padding in pixels between the axis label and the tick. Default: 5 rotation number The rotation of the axis labels in degrees. Default: 0 format string Format string used when rendering labels for time axes. For more information on the structure of the string, click here formatter Function Function used to render axis labels. If value is a number, fractionDigits will also be provided, which indicates the number of fractional digits used in the step between ticks; for example, a tick step of 0.0005 would have fractionDigits set to 4 . formatter = (params: FormatterParams) => string; interface FormatterParams { value: any; index: number; fractionDigits: number; formatter: (x: any) => string; }

gridStyle

Configuration of the lines used to form the grid in the chart area.

axis: { ... gridStyle: { stroke?: string; // default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' lineDash?: number[]; // default: [4, 2] } }

stroke string The colour of the grid line. Default: 'rgba(195, 195, 195, 1)' lineDash number[] Defines how the gridlines are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, [6, 3] means dashes with a length of 6 pixels with gaps between of 3 pixels. Default: [4, 2]

Common Series Configuration

This is the common configuration shared by all types of series.

series: { visible?: boolean; // default: true showInLegend?: boolean; // default: true cursor?: string; // default: 'default' listeners?: Object; }