AG Grid Community and AG Charts Community are free and open source products distributed under the MIT License . These versions are free to use in production environments.

Enterprise Versions

AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise are commercial products distributed under our EULA and supported by our technical staff.

To evaluate AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise you don't need our permission – all features are unlocked. To temporarily hide the watermark and browser console errors e-mail us to get a temporary evaluation key.

Once you're ready to begin development, please purchase an appropriate license key from the options above.

Expanded definitions are available further down the page. For any other questions please get in contact.