AG Grid Enterprise

AG Charts Enterprise

AG Grid + AG Charts

AG Grid Enterprise

AG Charts Enterprise

The Ultimate Grid and Charts Combination

Community Versions

AG Grid Community and AG Charts Community are free and open source products distributed under the MIT License. These versions are free to use in production environments.

Enterprise Versions

AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise are commercial products distributed under our EULA and supported by our technical staff.

To evaluate AG Grid Enterprise or AG Charts Enterprise you don't need our permission – all features are unlocked. To temporarily hide the watermark and browser console errors e-mail us to get a temporary evaluation key.

Once you're ready to begin development, please purchase an appropriate license key from the options above.

Expanded definitions are available further down the page. For any other questions please get in contact.

In light of current events in Ukraine we are choosing to express our disappointment in the breakdown of diplomacy, and its effects on the people of Ukraine, the global economy and community by not licensing software to companies or individuals registered or residing in the Russian Federation.

Questions about our licenses?

Watch our short video for an in-depth look at exactly how the license works. Learn which license is right for you, how many licenses you need for your team, and exactly when you need a deployment license.

If you have any other questions, or want to investigate volume pricing please get in contact.

Our Licenses in Depth

Single Application Development License

Licenses one application, developed for internal use, to embed AG Grid Enterprise and / or AG Charts Enterprise in perpetuity.

  • Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance.
  • For customer-facing applications you will also need a Deployment License add-on.
  • All concurrent, front-end, JavaScript developers working on the Application would need to be added to the license count, not just the ones working with AG Grid and / or AG Charts.
  • Developers within the Single Application Development License count are unnamed, so long as the total licensed count isn’t exceeded.
  • Single Application Development Licenses are bound to an application name and can’t be reused on other applications.

Multiple Application Development License

Licenses unlimited number of applications, developed for internal use, to embed AG Grid Enterprise and / or AG Charts Enterprise in perpetuity.

  • Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance.
  • For customer-facing applications you will also need a Deployment License add-on.
  • All concurrent, front-end, JavaScript developers working across the licensed Applications would need to be added to the license count, not just the ones working with AG Grid and / or AG Charts.
  • Developers within the Multiple Application Development License count are unnamed, so long as the total licensed count isn’t exceeded.

Deployment License Add-on

Allows licensed developers to sub-license AG Grid and / or AG Charts for one application on one production environment in perpetuity. Includes a 1-year subscription to new versions, support and maintenance. Only available with a Developer License.

  • A Deployment License Add-on allows making a project available to individuals (eg your customers) outside of your organisation (sub-license).
  • One Deployment License Add-on covers one production environment for one project.
  • Only production environments require licensing. All other environments (eg development, test, pre-production) do not require a license.
  • We do not charge per server. A cluster of many servers part of one application installation is considered one deployment and requires one Deployment License. This is true so long as the application instances within the cluster are replicas of each other and server provides load balancing and fail over only.
  • Production failover deployments do not need to be licensed separately. They are considered part of the overall application production deployment.
  • Multi-tenant deployments, where one application instance is serving many customers over different URLs, is considered one deployment, as each tenant is getting serviced by the same application instance.
  • Different instances of the same application, where the instances are not part of a cluster for fail over or load balancing, are considered independent deployments and need a Deployment License for each individual application instance.
  • Deploying an application to a cloud service (eg AWS or Docker) requires one Deployment License, regardless of how many virtual containers or servers the cloud application spawns for that one single instance of the application.

If you have a deployment that doesn't fit within our licensing model, please start a conversation with us and we will do our best to get to something that works.

For any enquires about bulk pricing, questions on which license is right for you, or any other license related questions please contact our friendly sales team.

