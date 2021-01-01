JavaScript Grid: Testing AG Grid

We will walk through how you can use Protractor and Jasmine to do Unit & End to End (e2e) testing with AG Grid in this section.

Unit Testing with Jasmine - Waiting for the API

In order to unit test your application you need to ensure that the Grid API is available - the best way to do this is to set a flag when the Grid's gridReady event fires, but this requires an application code change.

An alternative is to use a utility function that polls until the API has been set on the GridOptions :

function waitForGridApiToBeAvailable ( gridOptions , success ) { if ( gridOptions . api ) { success ( ) } else { setTimeout ( function ( ) { waitForGridApiToBeAvailable ( gridOptions , success ) ; } , 500 ) ; } }

Once the API is ready, we can then invoke Grid API and ColumnApi methods:

it ( 'select all button selects all rows' , ( ) => { selectAllRows ( ) ; expect ( gridOptionsUnderTest . api . getSelectedNodes ( ) . length ) . toEqual ( 3 ) ; } ) ;

End to End (e2e) Testing

These recipes below are suggestions - there are many ways to do End to End testing, what we document below is what we use here at AG Grid.

We do not document how to use either Protractor and Jasmine in depth here - please see either the Protractor or Jasmine for information around either of these tools. We only describe how these tools can be used to test AG Grid below.

End to End testing can be fragile. If you change something trivial upstream it can have a big impact on an End to End test, so we recommend using End to End tests in conjuction with unit tests. It's often easier to find and fix a problem at the unit testing stage than it is in the end to end stage.

Testing Dependencies

npm install protractor webdriver-manager --save-dev npm install @types/jasmine @types/selenium-webdriver --save-dev

Note you can install protractor and webdriver-manager globally if you'd prefer, which would allow for shorter commands when executing either of these tools.

We now need to update the webdriver:

./node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager update

This can be added to your package.json for easier packaging and repeatability:

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "webdriver-manager update" }

Selenium Server

You can either start & stop your tests in a script, or start the Selenium server separately, running your tests against it.

Remember that the interaction between your tests and the browser is as follows:

[ Test Scripts ] < ------------ > [ Selenium Server ] < ------------ > [ Browser Drivers ]

We'll run the server separately to begin with here:

./node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager start

Sample Configuration

exports . config = { framework : 'jasmine' , specs : [ 'spec.js' ] }

Sample Test

If you're testing against a non-Angular application then you need to tell Protractor not to wait for Angular by adding this to either your configuration or your tests: browser.ignoreSynchronization = true;

For this sample test we'll be testing this simple example:

Checking Headers

Let's start off by checking the headers are the ones we're expecting. We can do this by retrieving all div 's that have the ag-header-cell-text class:

describe ( 'AG Grid Protractor Test' , function ( ) { browser . ignoreSynchronization = true ; beforeEach ( ( ) => { browser . get ( 'https://www.ag-grid.com/examples/testing/hello-world/index.html' ) ; } ) ; it ( 'should have expected column headers' , ( ) => { element . all ( by . css ( ".ag-header-cell-text" ) ) . map ( function ( header ) { return header . getText ( ) } ) . then ( function ( headers ) { expect ( headers ) . toEqual ( [ 'Make' , 'Model' , 'Price' ] ) ; } ) ; } ) ; } ) ;

We can now run our test by executing the following command:

./node_modules/.bin/protractor conf.js

Checking Grid Data

We can match grid data by looking for rows by matching div[row="<row id>"] and then column values within these rows by looking for div 's with a class of .ag-cell-value :

it ( 'first row should have expected grid data' , ( ) => { element . all ( by . css ( 'div[row="0"] div.ag-cell-value' ) ) . map ( function ( cell ) { return cell . getText ( ) ; } ) . then ( function ( cellValues ) { expect ( cellValues ) . toEqual ( [ "Toyota" , "Celica" , "35000" ] ) ; } ) ; } ) ;

We can add this to spec.js and run the tests as before.

AG Grid Testing Utilities

These utilities scripts should still be considered beta and are subject to change. Please provide feedback to the GitHub repository.

Here at AG Grid we use a number of utility functions that make it easier for us to test AG Grid functionality.

The utilities can be installed & imported as follows:

Installing:

npm install ag-grid-testing --save-dev

Importing:

let ag_grid_utils = require ( "ag-grid-testing" ) ;

verifyRowDataMatchesGridData

Compares Grid data to provided data. The order of the data provided should correspond to the order within the grid. The property names should correspond to the colId 's of the columns.

ag_grid_utils . verifyRowDataMatchesGridData ( [ { "name" : "Amelia Braxton" , "proficiency" : "42%" , "country" : "Germany" , "mobile" : "+960 018 686 075" , "landline" : "+743 1027 698 318" } , ] ) ;

verifyCellContentAttributesContains

Userful when there is an array of data within a cell, each of which is witing an attribute (for example an image).

ag_grid_utils . verifyCellContentAttributesContains ( 1 , "3" , "src" , [ 'android' , 'mac' , 'css' ] , "img" ) ;

allElementsTextMatch

Verifies that all elements text (ie the cell value) matches the provided data. Usf

ag_grid_utils . allElementsTextMatch ( by . css ( ".ag-header-cell-text" ) , [ '#' , 'Name' , 'Country' , 'Skills' , 'Proficiency' , 'Mobile' , 'Land-line' ] ) ;

clickOnHeader

Clicks on a header with the provided headerName .

ag_grid_utils . clickOnHeader ( "Name" ) ;

getLocatorForCell

Provides a CSS Locator for a grid cell, by row & id and optionally a further CSS selector.

ag_grid_utils . getLocatorForCell ( 0 , "make" ) ag_grid_utils . getLocatorForCell ( 0 , "make" , "div.myClass" )

getCellContentsAsText

Returns the cell value (as text) for by row & id and optionally a further CSS selector.