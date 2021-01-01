JavaScript Grid: Status Bar
The status bar appears below the grid and holds components that typically display information about the data in the grid.
Within the Status Bar you can specify which Status Bar Panels you want to display.
Status Bar Panels allow you to add your own components to the grid's Status Bar. Use this when the provided status bar panels do not meet your requirements.
Grid Provided Status Bar Components
The status bar components provided by the grid are as follows:
agTotalRowCountComponent: Provides the total row count.
agTotalAndFilteredRowCountComponent: Provides the total and filtered row count.
agFilteredRowCountComponent: Provides the filtered row count.
agSelectedRowCountComponent: Provides the selected row count.
agAggregationComponent: Provides aggregations on the selected range.
Configuring the Status Bar
The status bar is configured using the
statusBar grid option. The option takes a list of components identified by component name, alignment and additionally component parameters.
If
align is not specified the components will default to being aligned to the right.
key is useful for accessing status bar component instances - see here for more information.
The snippet below shows a status bar configured with the grid provided components.
const gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{
statusPanel: 'agTotalAndFilteredRowCountComponent',
align: 'left',
}
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Component Alignment
Components can be aligned either to the
left, in the
center of the bar or on the
right (the default). Components within these alignments will be added in the order specified.
Simple Status Bar Example
The example below shows a simply configured status bar. Note the following:
- The total and filtered row count is displayed using the
agTotalAndFilteredRowCountComponentcomponent (aligned to the left).
- The total row count is displayed by the
agTotalRowCountComponentcomponent (centered).
- The row count after filtering is displayed by the
agFilteredRowCountComponentcomponent.
- The selected row count is displayed by the
agSelectedRowCountComponentcomponent.
- When a range is selected (by dragging the mouse over a range of cells) the
agAggregationComponentdisplays the summary information Average, Count, Min, Max and Sum. Only Count is displayed if the range contains no numeric data.
Configuring The Aggregation Panel
If you have multiple ranges selected (by holding down Ctrl while dragging) and a cell is in multiple ranges, the cell will be only included once in the aggregation.
If the cell does not contain a simple number value, then it will not be included in average, min max or sum, however it will still be included in count.
In the grid below, select a range by dragging the mouse over cells and notice the status bar showing the aggregation values as you drag.
By default all of the aggregations available will be displayed but you can configure the aggregation component to only show a subset of the aggregations.
In this code snippet we have configured the aggregation component to only show
min, max and average:
const gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{
statusPanel: 'agAggregationComponent',
statusPanelParams: {
// possible values are: 'count', 'sum', 'min', 'max', 'avg'
aggFuncs: ['min', 'max', 'avg']
}
}
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Accessing Status Panels
Accessing status panel instances is possible using
api.getStatusPanel(key). The key will be the value provided in the component configuration (see above), but will default to the component name if not provided.
See Accessing Status Bar Panel Instances for more information.
Configuration with Component Parameters
Some of the status panel components, or your own custom components, can take further parameters. These are provided using
componentParams.
The snippet below shows a status bar configured with the grid provided aggregation component only. The component is further configured to only show average and sum functions.
const gridOptions = {
statusBar: {
statusPanels: [
{
statusPanel: 'agAggregationComponent',
statusPanelParams: {
// possible values are: 'count', 'sum', 'min', 'max', 'avg'
aggFuncs: ['avg', 'sum']
}
}
]
},
// other grid options ...
}
Example Component Parameters
The example below demonstrates providing parameters to the status bar components. Note the following:
- The component
agAggregationComponentis provided with parameters
aggFuncs: ['avg', 'sum'].
- When a range of numbers is selected, only
avgand
sumfunctions are displayed.
Initialisation of Status Bar Components
The status bar components will be instantiated before the grid is fully initialised - specifically they will be initialised before any row data has been rendered.
If you have a component that you wish to work on data once it's ready (calculate the sum of a column for example) then you'll
need to hook into either the
gridReady or the
firstDataRendered events.
function ClickableStatusBarComponent() {
}
ClickableStatusBarComponent.prototype.init = function(params) {
this.params = params;
console.log(params.api.getModel().rowsToDisplay); // No rows will be available yet
params.api.addEventListener('gridReady', () => { // Or the firstDataRendered event
console.log(params.api.getModel().rowsToDisplay); // Rows will now be available
});
}
Status Bar Height
The status bar sizes its height to fit content. That means when no components are visible, the status bar will have zero height - it will not be shown.
To force the the status bar to have a fixed height, add CSS to the status bar div as follows:
.ag-status-bar {
min-height: 35px;
}
Custom Status Bar Components
Applications that are not using the Client-Side Row Model or which require bespoke status bar panels can provide their own custom status bar components.
For more details see the following section: Status Bar Panels (Components).
- Status Bar
- Grid Provided Status Bar Components
- Configuring the Status Bar
- Component Alignment
- Simple Status Bar Example
- Configuring The Aggregation Panel
- Accessing Status Panels
- Configuration with Component Parameters
- Example Component Parameters
- Initialisation of Status Bar Components
- Status Bar Height
- Custom Status Bar Components