AG Grid
JavaScript Grid: Grid API

All of these grid methods are available through the GridOptions interface.

Columns

getColumnDefs()
Function
Returns the current column definitions.
function getColumnDefs(): ColDef[];
sizeColumnsToFit()
Function
Sets columns to adjust in size to fit the grid horizontally.
function sizeColumnsToFit(): void;
setColumnDefs()
Function
Call to set new column definitions. The grid will redraw all the column headers, and then redraw all of the rows.
function setColumnDefs(colDefs: ColDef[]): void;
setAutoGroupColumnDef()
Function
Call to set new auto group column definition. The grid will recreate any auto-group columns if present.
function setAutoGroupColumnDef(colDef: ColDef): void;

Data

setRowData()
Function
Set row data.
function setRowData(rowData: object[]): void;
applyTransaction()
Function
Update row data. Pass a transaction object with lists for add, remove and update.
function applyTransaction(transaction: Transaction): void;

interface Transaction {
  add?: object[];
  remove?: object[];
  update?: object[];
}
applyTransactionAsync()
Function
Same as applyTransaction except executes asynchronously for efficiency.
function applyTransactionAsync(
    transaction: Transaction,
    callback: () => void
): void;

interface Transaction {
  add?: object[];
  remove?: object[];
  update?: object[];
}
flushAsyncTransactions()
Function
Executes any remaining asynchronous grid transactions, if any are waiting to be executed.
function flushAsyncTransactions(): void;
setPinnedTopRowData()
Function
Set the top pinned rows.
function setPinnedTopRowData(rowData: object[]): void;
setPinnedBottomRowData()
Function
Set the bottom pinned rows.
function setPinnedBottomRowData(rowData: object[]): void;
getPinnedTopRowCount()
Function
Gets the number of top pinned rows.
function getPinnedTopRowCount(): number;
getPinnedBottomRowCount()
Function
Gets the number of bottom pinned rows.
function getPinnedBottomRowCount(): number;
getPinnedTopRow()
Function
Gets the top pinned row with the specified index.
function getPinnedTopRow(index: number): object;
getPinnedBottomRow()
Function
Gets the top pinned row with the specified index.
function getPinnedBottomRow(index: number): object;
getModel()
Function
Returns the row model inside the table. From here you can see the original rows, rows after filter has been applied, rows after aggregation has been applied, and the final set of 'to be displayed' rows.
function getModel(): IRowModel;
refreshClientSideRowModel()
Function
Gets the Client-Side Row Model to refresh, executing the grouping, filtering and sorting again.
function refreshClientSideRowModel(step?: string): void;
setDatasource()
Function
Set new datasource for Infinite Row Model.
function setDatasource(datasource: IDatasource): void;
setServerSideDatasource()
Function
Set new datasource for Server-Side Row Model.
function setServerSideDatasource(
    datasource: IServerSideDatasource
): void;
setViewportDatasource()
Function
Set new datasource for Viewport Row Model.
function setViewportDatasource(datasource: IViewportDatasource): void;

Accessing Row Nodes

getRowNode()
Function
Returns the row node with the given ID. The row node ID is the one you provide from the callback getRowNodeId(data), otherwise the ID is a number auto-generated by the grid when the row data is set.
function getRowNode(id: string | number): RowNode;
forEachNode()
Function
Iterates through each node (row) in the grid and calls the callback for each node. This works similar to the forEach method on a JavaScript array. This is called for every node, ignoring any filtering or sorting applied within the grid. If using the Infinite Row Model, then this gets called for each page loaded in the page cache.
function forEachNode(
    callback: (node: RowNode, index: number) => void
): void;
forEachNodeAfterFilter()
Function
Similar to forEachNode, except skips any filtered out data.
function forEachNodeAfterFilter(
    callback: (node: RowNode, index: number) => void
): void;
forEachNodeAfterFilterAndSort()
Function
Similar to forEachNodeAfterFilter, except the callbacks are called in the order the rows are displayed in the grid.
function forEachNodeAfterFilterAndSort(
    callback: (node: RowNode, index: number) => void
): void;
forEachLeafNode()
Function
Similar to forEachNode, except lists all the leaf nodes. This effectively goes through all the data that you provided to the grid before the grid performed any grouping. If using tree data, goes through all the nodes for the data you provided, including nodes that have children, but excluding groups the grid created where gaps were missing in the hierarchy.
function forEachLeafNode(
    callback: (node: RowNode, index: number) => void
): void;

Displayed Rows

getDisplayedRowAtIndex()
Function
Returns the displayed RowNode at the given index.
function getDisplayedRowAtIndex(index: number): RowNode;
getDisplayedRowCount()
Function
Returns the total number of displayed rows.
function getDisplayedRowCount(): number;
getFirstDisplayedRow()
Function
Get the index of the first displayed row due to scrolling (includes invisible rendered rows in the buffer).
function getFirstDisplayedRow(): number;
getLastDisplayedRow()
Function
Get the index of the last displayed row due to scrolling (includes invisible rendered rows in the buffer).
function getLastDisplayedRow(): number;

Master Detail

getDetailGridInfo()
Function
Returns the DetailGridInfo corresponding to the supplied detailGridId. See Accessing Detail Grids.
function getDetailGridInfo(detailGridId: string): object;
forEachDetailGridInfo()
Function
Iterates through each DetailGridInfo in the grid and calls the supplied callback on each. See Accessing Detail Grids.
function forEachDetailGridInfo(
    callback: (detailGridInfo: object) => void
): void;

Selection

selectAll()
Function
Select all rows (even rows that are not visible due to grouping being enabled and their groups not expanded).
function selectAll(): void;
deselectAll()
Function
Clear all row selections.
function deselectAll(): void;
selectAllFiltered()
Function
Select all filtered rows.
function selectAllFiltered(): void;
deselectAllFiltered()
Function
Clear all filtered selections.
function deselectAllFiltered(): void;
getSelectedNodes()
Function
Returns a list of selected nodes. Getting the underlying node (rather than the data) is useful when working with tree / aggregated data, as the node can be traversed.
function getSelectedNodes(): RowNode[];
getSelectedRows()
Function
Returns a list of selected rows (i.e. row data that you provided).
function getSelectedRows(): object[];
getBestCostNodeSelection()
Function
Returns a list of all selected nodes at 'best cost', a feature to be used with groups / trees. If a group has all its children selected, then the group appears in the result, but not the children. Designed for use with 'children' as the group selection type, where groups don't actually appear in the selection normally.
function getBestCostNodeSelection(): RowNode[];
getCellRanges()
Function
Returns the list of selected cell ranges.
function getCellRanges(): CellRange[];
addCellRange()
Function
Adds to the selected range.
function addCellRange(params: AddCellRangeParams): void;

interface AddCellRangeParams {
  rowStartIndex?: number;
  rowStartPinned?: 'top' | 'bottom';
  rowEndIndex?: number;
  rowEndPinned?: 'top' | 'bottom';
  columnStart?: string | Column;
  columnEnd?: string | Column;
  columns?: (string | Column)[];
}
clearRangeSelection()
Function
Clears the selected range.
function clearRangeSelection(): void;
setSuppressRowClickSelection()
Function
Sets the suppressRowClickSelection property.
function setSuppressRowClickSelection(value: boolean): void;

Refresh

refreshCells()
Function
Performs change detection on all cells, refreshing cells where required. See Refresh Cells.
function refreshCells(params: RefreshCellsParams): void;

interface RefreshCellsParams {
  rowNodes?: RowNode[];
  columns?: (string | Column)[];
  force?: boolean;
  suppressFlash?: boolean;
}
redrawRows()
Function
Remove a row from the DOM and recreate it again from scratch. See Redraw Rows.
function redrawRows(params: RedrawRowsParams): void;

interface RedrawRowsParams {
  rowNodes?: RowNode[];
}
refreshHeader()
Function
Redraws the header. Useful if a column name changes, or something else that changes how the column header is displayed.
function refreshHeader(): void;
flashCells()
Function
Flash rows, columns or individual cells. See Flashing Cells.
function flashCells(params: FlashCellsParams): void;

interface FlashCellsParams {
  rowNodes?: RowNode[];
  columns?: (string | Column)[];
  flashDelay?: number;
  fadeDelay?: number;
}

Sort and Filter

setQuickFilter()
Function
Pass a quick filter text into the grid for filtering. If using Angular, the grid watches the quickFilterText attribute of the gridOptions. If you won't want to use quickFilterText (i.e. if not using AngularJS) then you can call this method instead to apply a quick filter.
function setQuickFilter(text: string): void;
isQuickFilterPresent()
Function
Returns true if the quick filter is set, otherwise false.
function isQuickFilterPresent(): boolean;
isColumnFilterPresent()
Function
Returns true if any column filter is set, otherwise false.
function isColumnFilterPresent(): boolean;
isAnyFilterPresent()
Function
Returns true if any filter is set. This includes quick filter, advanced filter or external filter.
function isAnyFilterPresent(): boolean;
getFilterInstance()
Function
Returns the filter component instance for a column. col can be a string field name or a ColDef object (matches on object reference, useful if field names are not unique). For filters that are created asynchronously including React 16+ components, calling this method will return null if the filter has not already been created. If your app uses asynchronous components, use the optional callback function which will be invoked with the filter instance when it is available.
function getFilterInstance(
    key: string | Column,
    callback: (filter: object) => void
): void;
getFilterModel()
Function
Gets the current state of all the advanced filters. Used for saving filter state.
function getFilterModel(): object;
setFilterModel()
Function
Sets the state of all the advanced filters. Provide it with what you get from getFilterModel() to restore filter state.
function setFilterModel(model: object): void;
onFilterChanged()
Function
Informs the grid that a filter has changed. This is typically called after a filter change through one of the filter APIs.
function onFilterChanged(): void;
destroyFilter()
Function
Destroys a filter. Useful to force a particular filter to be created from scratch again.
function destroyFilter(key: string | Column): void;
onSortChanged()
Function
Gets the grid to act as if the sort was changed. Useful if you update some values and want to get the grid to reorder them according to the new values.
function onSortChanged(): void;

Navigation

getFocusedCell()
Function
Returns the focused cell (or the last focused cell if the grid lost focus).
function getFocusedCell(): GetFocusedCell;

interface GetFocusedCell {
  rowIndex: number;
  rowPinned?: 'top' | 'bottom';
  column: Column;
}
setFocusedCell()
Function
Sets the focus to the specified cell.
function setFocusedCell(
    rowIndex: number,
    colKey: string | Column,
    floating?: 'top' | 'bottom'
): void;
clearFocusedCell()
Function
Clears the focused cell.
function clearFocusedCell(): void;
tabToNextCell()
Function
Navigates the grid focus to the next cell, as if tabbing.
function tabToNextCell(): void;
tabToPreviousCell()
Function
Navigates the grid focus to the previous cell, as if shift-tabbing.
function tabToPreviousCell(): void;

Editing

stopEditing()
Function
If a cell is editing, it stops the editing. Pass true if you want to cancel the editing (i.e. don't accept changes). See Editing API.
function stopEditing(cancel?: boolean): void;
startEditingCell()
Function
Start editing a particular cell. See Editing API.
function startEditingCell(
    params: StartEditingCellParams
): void;

interface StartEditingCellParams {
  rowIndex: number;
  colKey: string | Column;
  rowPinned?: 'top' | 'bottom';
  keyPress?: number;
  charPress?: string;
}
getEditingCells()
Function
If the grid is editing, returns back details of the editing cell(s). See Editing API.
function getEditingCells(): CellPosition[];

Export

exportDataAsCsv()
Function
Downloads a CSV export of the grid's data. See CSV Export.
function exportDataAsCsv(params: CsvExportParams): void;
getDataAsCsv()
Function
Similar to exportDataAsCsv, except returns the result as a string rather than download it. See CSV Export.
function getDataAsCsv(params: CsvExportParams): string;
exportDataAsExcel()
Function
Downloads an Excel export of the grid's data. See Excel Export.
function exportDataAsExcel(params: ExcelExportParams): void;
getDataAsExcel()
Function
Similar to exportDataAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user. See Excel Export.
function getDataAsExcel(params: ExcelExportParams): GetDataAsExcel;

interface GetDataAsExcel {
  0: string;
  1: Blob;
}
getSheetDataForExcel()
Function
This is method to be used to get the grid's data as a sheet, that will later be exported either by getMultipleSheetsAsExcel() or exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel(). See Excel Export.
function getSheetDataForExcel(params: ExcelExportParams): string;
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel()
Function
Downloads an Excel export of multiple sheets in one file. See Excel Export.
function exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel(
    params: ExcelExportMultipleSheetParams
): void;
getMultipleSheetsAsExcel()
Function
Similar to exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user. See Excel Export.
function getMultipleSheetsAsExcel(
    params: ExcelExportMultipleSheetParams
): Blob;

Events

addEventListener()
Function
Add an event listener for the specified eventType. Works similar to addEventListener for a browser DOM element.
function addEventListener(
    eventType: string,
    listener: Function
): void;
addGlobalListener()
Function
Add an event listener for all event types coming from the grid.
function addGlobalListener(listener: Function): void;
removeEventListener()
Function
Remove an event listener.
function removeEventListener(
    eventType: string,
    listener: Function
): void;
removeGlobalListener()
Function
Remove a global event listener.
function removeGlobalListener(listener: Function): void;
dispatchEvent()
Function
Dispatch an event through the grid. Useful if you are using a custom cellRenderer and want to fire events such as cellValueChanged.
function dispatchEvent(event: object): void;

Row Groups

expandAll()
Function
Expand all groups.
function expandAll(): void;
collapseAll()
Function
Collapse all groups.
function collapseAll(): void;
setRowNodeExpanded()
Function
Expand or collapse a specific row node.
function setRowNodeExpanded(
    rowNode: RowNode,
    expanded: boolean
): void;
onGroupExpandedOrCollapsed()
Function
If after getting the model, you expand or collapse a group, call this method to inform the grid. It will work out the final set of 'to be displayed' rows again (i.e. expand or collapse the group visually).
function onGroupExpandedOrCollapsed(): void;

Row Drag

setSuppressRowDrag()
Function
Sets the suppressRowDrag property. See Suppress Row Drag.
function setSuppressRowDrag(value: boolean): void;
setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging()
Function
Sets the suppressMoveWhenRowDragging property. See Suppress Move When Dragging.
function setSuppressMoveWhenRowDragging(value: boolean): void;
addRowDropZone()
Function
Adds a drop zone outside of the grid where rows can be dropped. See Row Dragging to an External DropZone.
function addRowDropZone(params: AddRowDropZoneParams): void;

interface AddRowDropZoneParams {
  getContainer: () => HTMLElement;
  onDragEnter?: (params: RowDragEnterEvent) => void;
  onDragLeave?: (params: RowDragLeaveEvent) => void;
  onDragging?: (params: RowDragMoveEvent) => void;
  onDragStop?: (params: RowDragEndEvent) => void;
}
removeRowDropZone()
Function
Removes an external drop zone added by addRowDropZone. See Row Dragging to an External DropZone.
function removeRowDropZone(
    params: RemoveRowDropZoneParams
): void;

interface RemoveRowDropZoneParams {
  getContainer: () => HTMLElement;
}
getRowDropZoneParams()
Function
Returns the RowDropZoneParams to be used by another grid's addRowDropZone method. See Row Dragging Between Grids.
function getRowDropZoneParams(
    params: GetRowDropZoneParamsParams
): RowDropZoneParams;

interface GetRowDropZoneParamsParams {
  onDragEnter?: (params: RowDragEnterEvent) => void;
  onDragLeave?: (params: RowDragLeaveEvent) => void;
  onDragging?: (params: RowDragMoveEvent) => void;
  onDragStop?: (params: RowDragEndEvent) => void;
}

Rendering

getRenderedNodes()
Function
Retrieve rendered nodes. Due to virtualisation this will contain only the current visible rows and those in the buffer.
function getRenderedNodes(): RowNode[];
getCellRendererInstances()
Function
Returns the list of active Cell Renderer Instances.
function getCellRendererInstances(
    params: GetCellRendererInstancesParams
): ICellRendererComp[];

interface GetCellRendererInstancesParams {
  rowNodes?: RowNode[];
  columns?: (string | Column)[];
}
getCellEditorInstances()
Function
Returns the list of active Cell Editor Instances.
function getCellEditorInstances(
    params: GetCellEditorInstancesParams
): ICellEditorComp[];

interface GetCellEditorInstancesParams {
  rowNodes?: RowNode[];
  columns?: (string | Column)[];
}
getSizesForCurrentTheme()
Function
Gets the sizes that various UI elements will be rendered at with the current theme. If you override the row or header height using gridOptions, the override value you provided will be returned.
function getSizesForCurrentTheme(): GetSizesForCurrentTheme;

interface GetSizesForCurrentTheme {
  rowHeight: number;
  headerHeight: number;
}

Scrolling

setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll()
Function
If true, the horizontal scrollbar will always be present, even if not required. Otherwise, it will only be displayed when necessary.
function setAlwaysShowHorizontalScroll(show: boolean): void;
setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll()
Function
If true, the vertical scrollbar will always be present, even if not required. Otherwise it will only be displayed when necessary.
function setAlwaysShowVerticalScroll(show: boolean): void;
ensureIndexVisible()
Function
Ensures the row index is visible by vertically scrolling the grid. If a position of 'top', 'middle' or 'bottom' is supplied, the grid will scroll the grid to place the row at the top, middle or bottom respectively. Otherwise, the grid will do the minimum scrolling possible to show the row, i.e. if the grid needs to scroll up then it will scroll so that the row is at the top, if the grid needs to scroll down then it will scroll so that the row is at the bottom, if the row is already in view then the grid will do nothing.
function ensureIndexVisible(
    index: number,
    position?: 'top' | 'middle' | 'bottom'
): void;
ensureNodeVisible()
Function
Ensures a row node is visible, scrolling the grid if needed. Provide either a) the node, b) the data object, or c) a comparator function (that takes the node as a parameter, and returns true for match or false for no match).
function ensureNodeVisible(
    comparator: RowNode | object | (node: RowNode) => boolean,
    position?: 'top' | 'middle' | 'bottom'
): void;
ensureColumnVisible()
Function
Ensures the column is visible, scrolling the table if needed.
function ensureColumnVisible(key: string | Column): void;
getHorizontalPixelRange()
Function
Returns an object with two properties:
  • left: The left pixel position of the current scroll in the grid
  • right: The right pixel position of the current scroll in the grid
function getHorizontalPixelRange(): GetHorizontalPixelRange;

interface GetHorizontalPixelRange {
  left: number;
  right: number;
}
getVerticalPixelRange()
Function
Returns an object with two properties:
  • top: The top pixel position of the current scroll in the grid
  • bottom: The bottom pixel position of the current scroll in the grid
function getVerticalPixelRange(): GetVerticalPixelRange;

interface GetVerticalPixelRange {
  top: number;
  bottom: number;
}

Infinite Scrolling

refreshInfiniteCache()
Function
Marks all the currently loaded blocks in the cache for reload. If you have 10 blocks in the cache, all 10 will be marked for reload. The old data will continue to be displayed until the new data is loaded.
function refreshInfiniteCache(): void;
purgeInfiniteCache()
Function
Purges the cache. The grid is then told to refresh. Only the blocks required to display the current data on screen are fetched (typically no more than 2). The grid will display nothing while the new blocks are loaded. Use this to immediately remove the old data from the user.
function purgeInfiniteCache(): void;
getInfiniteRowCount()
Function
The row count defines how many rows the grid allows scrolling to.
function getInfiniteRowCount(): number;
isLastRowIndexKnown()
Function
Returns true if grid allows for scrolling past the last row to load more rows, thus providing infinite scroll.
function isLastRowIndexKnown(): boolean;
setRowCount()
Function
Sets the rowCount and lastRowIndexKnown properties. The second parameter, lastRowIndexKnown, is optional and if left out, only rowCount is set. Set rowCount to adjust the height of the vertical scroll. Set lastRowIndexKnown to enable / disable searching for more rows. Use this method if you add or remove rows into the dataset and need to reset the number of rows or put the data back into 'look for data' mode.
function setRowCount(
    rowCount: number,
    lastRowIndexKnown?: boolean
): void;
getCacheBlockState()
Function
Returns an object representing the state of the cache. This is useful for debugging and understanding how the cache is working.
function getCacheBlockState(): object;

Overlays

showLoadingOverlay()
Function
Show the 'loading' overlay.
function showLoadingOverlay(): void;
showNoRowsOverlay()
Function
Show the 'no rows' overlay.
function showNoRowsOverlay(): void;
hideOverlay()
Function
Hides the overlay if showing.
function hideOverlay(): void;

Clipboard

copySelectedRangeToClipboard()
Function
Copies the selected ranges to the clipboard.
function copySelectedRangeToClipboard(includeHeaders: boolean): void;
copySelectedRangeDown()
Function
Copies the selected range down, similar to Ctrl+D in Excel.
function copySelectedRangeDown(): void;
copySelectedRowsToClipboard()
Function
Copies the selected rows to the clipboard. Set includeHeaders = true to include the headers (default is false). Set columnKeys to the list of columns if you want just specific columns.
function copySelectedRowsToClipboard(
    includeHeaders: boolean,
    columnKeys?: (string | Column)[]
): void;

Pagination

paginationIsLastPageFound()
Function
Returns true when the last page is known; this will always be the case if you are using the Client-Side Row Model for pagination. Returns false when the last page is not known; this only happens when using Infinite Row Model.
function paginationIsLastPageFound(): boolean;
paginationGetPageSize()
Function
Returns how many rows are being shown per page.
function paginationGetPageSize(): number;
paginationSetPageSize()
Function
Sets the paginationPageSize, then re-paginates the grid so the changes are applied immediately.
function paginationSetPageSize(value: number): void;
paginationGetCurrentPage()
Function
Returns the 0-based index of the page which is showing.
function paginationGetCurrentPage(): number;
paginationGetTotalPages()
Function
Returns the total number of pages. Returns null if paginationIsLastPageFound() === false.
function paginationGetTotalPages(): PaginationGetTotalPages;

interface PaginationGetTotalPages {
  0: number;
  1: null;
}
paginationGetRowCount()
Function
The total number of rows. Returns null if paginationIsLastPageFound() === false.
function paginationGetRowCount(): PaginationGetRowCount;

interface PaginationGetRowCount {
  0: number;
  1: null;
}
paginationGoToPage()
Function
Goes to the specified page. If the page requested doesn't exist, it will go to the last page.
function paginationGoToPage(pageNumber: number): void;
paginationGoToNextPage()
Function
Navigates to the next page.
function paginationGoToNextPage(): void;
paginationGoToPreviousPage()
Function
Navigates to the previous page.
function paginationGoToPreviousPage(): void;
paginationGoToFirstPage()
Function
Navigates to the first page.
function paginationGoToFirstPage(): void;
paginationGoToLastPage
Function
Navigates to the last page.
paginationGoToLastPage = () => void;

Headers

setHeaderHeight()
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the column label header.
function setHeaderHeight(height: number): void;
setGroupHeaderHeight()
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the rows containing header column groups.
function setGroupHeaderHeight(height: number): void;
setFloatingFiltersHeight()
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the floating filters.
function setFloatingFiltersHeight(height: number): void;
setPivotHeaderHeight()
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing the columns when in pivot mode.
function setPivotHeaderHeight(height: number): void;
setPivotGroupHeaderHeight()
Function
Sets the height in pixels for the row containing header column groups when in pivot mode.
function setPivotGroupHeaderHeight(height: number): void;

Undo / Redo

See Undo/Redo Edits for more information.

undoCellEditing()
Function
Reverts the last cell edit.
function undoCellEditing(): void;
redoCellEditing()
Function
Re-applies the most recently undone cell edit.
function redoCellEditing(): void;
getCurrentUndoSize()
Function
Returns current number of available cell edit undo operations.
function getCurrentUndoSize(): number;
getCurrentRedoSize()
Function
Returns current number of available cell edit redo operations.
function getCurrentRedoSize(): number;

Charts

getChartModels()
Function
Returns a list of models with information about the charts that are currently rendered from the grid.
function getChartModels(): ChartModel[];
createRangeChart()
Function
Used to programmatically create charts from a range. See Range Chart API.
function createRangeChart(
    params: CreateRangeChartParams
): void;
createPivotChart()
Function
Used to programmatically create pivot charts from a grid. See Pivot Chart API.
function createPivotChart(
    params: CreatePivotChartParams
): void;

Miscellaneous

setPopupParent()
Function
DOM element to use as the popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc).
function setPopupParent(element: HTMLElement): void;
addRenderedRowListener()
Function
Registers a callback to a virtual row. A virtual row is a row that is visually rendered on the screen (rows that are not visible because of the scroll position are not rendered). Unlike normal events, you do not need to unregister rendered row listeners. When the rendered row is removed from the grid, all associated rendered row listeners will also be removed. Currently supports only one event, virtualRowRemoved; listen for this event if your cellRenderer needs to do cleanup when the row no longer exists.
function addRenderedRowListener(
    eventName: string,
    rowIndex: number,
    callback: Function
): void;
showToolPanel()
Function
Shows (or hides) the tool panel.
function showToolPanel(show: boolean): void;
isToolPanelShowing()
Function
Returns true if the tool panel is showing, otherwise false.
function isToolPanelShowing(): boolean;
getToolPanelInstance()
Function
Gets the tool panel instance corresponding to the supplied id. See Expand / Collapse Column Groups.
function getToolPanelInstance(id: string): void;
getValue()
Function
Gets the value for a column for a particular rowNode (row). This is useful if you want the raw value of a cell e.g. if implementing your own CSV export.
function getValue(
    colKey: string | Column,
    node: RowNode
): object;
destroy()
Function
Will destroy the grid and release resources. If you are using a framework you do not need to call this, as the grid links in with the framework lifecycle. However if you are using Web Components or native JavaScript, you do need to call this, to avoid a memory leak in your application.
function destroy(): void;
showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick()
Function
Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the provided button element. Use in conjunction with your own header template.
function showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick(
    colKey: string | Column,
    buttonElement: HTMLElement
): void;
showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick()
Function
Shows the column menu after and positions it relative to the mouse event. Use in conjunction with your own header template.
function showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick(
    colKey: string | Column,
    mouseEvent: MouseEvent | Touch
): void;
resetRowHeights()
Function
Tells the grid to recalculate the row heights.
function resetRowHeights(): void;
onRowHeightChanged()
Function
Tells the grid a row height has changed. To be used after calling rowNode.setRowHeight(newHeight).
function onRowHeightChanged(): void;
addAggFunc()
Function
Add an aggregation function with the specified key.
function addAggFunc(
    key: string,
    aggFunc: IAggFunc
): void;
addAggFuncs()
Function
Add aggregations function with the specified keys.
function addAggFuncs(
    aggFuncs: { [key: string]: IAggFunc; }
): void;
clearAggFuncs()
Function
Clears all aggregation functions (including those provided by the grid).
function clearAggFuncs(): void;
hidePopupMenu()
Function
Hides any visible context menu or column menu.
function hidePopupMenu(): void;
setEnableCellTextSelection()
Function
Sets the enableCellTextSelection property. See Cell Text Selection.
function setEnableCellTextSelection(value: boolean): void;
isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty()
Function
Returns true when there are no more animation frames left to process.
function isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty(): boolean;
refreshServerSideStore()
Function
Refresh a server-side store. See Purging Groups.
function refreshServerSideStore(
    params: RefreshServerSideStoreParams
): void;

interface RefreshServerSideStoreParams {
  route?: string[];
  purge?: boolean;
}
getServerSideStoreState()
Function
Returns info on all server side stores. See Store State.
function getServerSideStoreState(): GetServerSideStoreState;

interface GetServerSideStoreState {
  type: 'full' | 'partial';
  route: string[];
  rowCount: number;
  lastRowIndexKnown?: boolean;
  info?: object;
  maxBlocksInCache?: number;
  cacheBlockSize?: number;
}
retryServerSideLoads()
Function
Gets all failed server side loads to retry. See Retry Loads.
function retryServerSideLoads(): void;
setFillHandleDirection()
Function
Sets the preferred direction for the selection fill handle. See Fill Handle.
function setFillHandleDirection(direction: 'x' | 'y' | 'xy'): void;
setGridAriaProperty()
Function
Sets an ARIA property in the grid panel (element with role="grid"), and removes an ARIA property when the value is null.

Example:
api.setGridAriaProperty('label', 'my grid') will set aria-label="my grid".
api.setGridAriaProperty('label', null) will remove the aria-label attribute from the grid element.
function setGridAriaProperty(
    property: string,
    value: string | null
): void;