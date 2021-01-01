JavaScript Grid: Custom Icons

This sections details how to provide your own icons for the grid and style grid icons for your application requirements.

Change Individual Icons Using CSS

You can change individual icons by overriding the background images for the respective CSS selector. The following code snippet overrides the Alpine theme pin icon used in the drag hint when reordering columns:

.ag-theme-alpine .ag-icon-pin { font-family : "Font Awesome 5 Free" ; font-weight : bold ; } .ag-theme-alpine .ag-icon-pin::before { content : '\\f08d' ; }

Replace the Icons by Changing the Icon Font

If you are using a custom theme in your project, you can use theme parameters to change the icon font. We provide an example that does this, and the relevant code looks like this:

@import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-grid.scss" ; @import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-theme-alpine-mixin.scss" ; .ag-theme-alpine { @include ag-theme-alpine ( ( "icon-font-family" : "Font Awesome 5 Free" , "icons-data" : null , "icons-font-codes" : ( "aggregation" : "\\f247" , "arrows" : "\\f0b2" , "asc" : "\\f062" , "cancel" : "\\f057" , "chart" : "\\f080" , "color-picker" : "\\f576" , "columns" : "\\f0db" , "contracted" : "\\f146" , "copy" : "\\f0c5" , "cross" : "\\f00d" , "desc" : "\\f063" , "expanded" : "\\f0fe" , "eye-slash" : "\\f070" , "eye" : "\\f06e" , "filter" : "\\f0b0" , "first" : "\\f100" , "grip" : "\\f58e" , "group" : "\\f5fd" , "last" : "\\f101" , "left" : "\\f060" , "linked" : "\\f0c1" , "loading" : "\\f110" , "maximize" : "\\f2d0" , "menu" : "\\f0c9" , "minimize" : "\\f2d1" , "next" : "\\f105" , "none" : "\\f338" , "not-allowed" : "\\f05e" , "paste" : "\\f0ea" , "pin" : "\\f276" , "pivot" : "\\f074" , "previous" : "\\f104" , "right" : "\\f061" , "save" : "\\f0c7" , "small-down" : "\\f107" , "small-left" : "\\f104" , "small-right" : "\\f105" , "small-up" : "\\f106" , "tick" : "\\f00c" , "tree-closed" : "\\f105" , "tree-indeterminate" : "\\f068" , "tree-open" : "\\f107" , "unlinked" : "\\f127" , ) ) ) ; .ag-icon { font-weight : bold ; } }

If you are swapping one theme's icon set for another, you do not need to define an icon map because all theme fonts use the same map. This example shows the use of Alpine with the Material font:

@import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-grid.scss" ; @import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-theme-alpine-mixin.scss" ; @import "~ag-grid-community/src/styles/webfont/agGridMaterialFont.scss" ; .ag-theme-alpine { @include ag-theme-alpine ( ( "icon-font-family" : "agGridMaterial" , "icons-data" : null , ) ) ; }

A working project with Sass / Webpack set up to customise an icon set is available in the ag grid customising theme repository.

Set the Icons Through gridOptions (JavaScript)

The icons can either be set on the grid options (all icons) or on the column definition (all except group). If defined in both the grid options and column definitions, the column definition will get used. This allows you to specify defaults in the grid options to fall back on, and then provide individual icons for specific columns. This is handy if, for example, you want to include 'A..Z' as string sort icons and just the simple arrow for other columns.

The icons are set as follows:

columnGroupOpened columnGroupClosed columnSelectClosed columnSelectOpen columnSelectIndeterminate columnMovePin columnMoveHide columnMoveMove columnMoveLeft columnMoveRight columnMoveGroup columnMoveValue columnMovePivot dropNotAllowed groupContracted groupExpanded chart close cancel check first previous next last linked unlinked colorPicker groupLoading menu filter columns maximize minimize menuPin menuValue menuAddRowGroup menuRemoveRowGroup clipboardCopy clipboardPaste pivotPanel rowGroupPanel valuePanel columnDrag rowDrag save smallLeft smallRight sortAscending sortDescending sortUnSort

Setting the icons on the column definitions is identical, except group icons are not used in column definitions.

The icon can be any of the following:

String: The string will be treated as html. Use to return just text, or HTML tags.

The string will be treated as html. Use to return just text, or HTML tags. Function: A function that returns either a String or a DOM node or element.

Changing Checkbox and Radio Button Icons

As of version 23, checkboxes and radio buttons are native browser inputs styled using CSS. This means that you can change the appearance of the checkbox with Sass, but not using the JavaScript gridOptions technique. Using Sass, you can either change the icon font (set the checkbox-* and radio-button-* entries in the icon font codes map) or add CSS rules to override the appearance of the checkbox.

Example

The example below shows a mixture of different methods for providing icons. The grouping is done with images, and the header icons use a mix of Font Awesome and strings.

SVG Icons

When you create your own theme as described in Customising Themes, you are also able to replace the WebFont with SVG Icons. To do that you will need to override the ag-icon SASS rules and also the rules for each icon. You can see the example styles.scss file in our custom theme with SVG icons example here: SVG Icons Example.

The grid uses the CSS color property to change the colour of icons. This works for webfont-based icons, but not for SVG. If you are using SVG for icons, you should ensure that the provided SVG image is already the correct colour.

Provided Theme Icons

Below you can see a list with all available icons for each theme, their names, and download them.