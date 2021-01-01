JavaScript Grid: Loading Cell Renderer

Loading cell renderers allow you to add your own loading renderers to AG Grid. Use these when the provided loading renderers do not meet your requirements.

Simple Loading Cell Renderer Component

Below is a simple example of cell renderer class:

class CustomLoadingCellRenderer { init ( params ) { this . eGui = document . createElement ( 'div' ) ; this . eGui . innerHTML = ` <div class="ag-custom-loading-cell" style="padding-left: 10px; line-height: 25px;"> <i class="fas fa-spinner fa-pulse"></i> <span> ${ params . loadingMessage } </span> </div> ` ; } getGui ( ) { return this . eGui ; } }

Example: Custom Loading Cell Renderer

The example below demonstrates how to provide custom loading cell renderer component to the grid. Notice the following:

Custom Loading Cell Renderer is supplied by name via gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer .

is supplied by name via . Custom Loading Cell Renderer Parameters are supplied using gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams .

Loading Cell Renderer Component

The interface for the loading cell renderer component is as follows:

interface ILoadingCellRenderer { init ( params : ILoadingCellRendererParams ) : void ; getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; }

The interface for the loading cell renderer parameters is as follows:

interface ILoadingCellRendererParams { loadingMessage ? : string api : GridApi ; }

Registering Loading Cell Renderer Components

See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom loading cell renderers.