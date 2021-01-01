JavaScript Grid: Cell Editors

Create your own cell editor by providing a cell editor component.

Simple Cell Renderer

Below is a simple example of cell renderer class:

class DoublingEditor { init ( params ) { this . value = params . value ; this . input = document . createElement ( 'input' ) ; this . input . id = 'input' ; this . input . type = 'number' ; this . input . value = this . value ; this . input . addEventListener ( 'input' , ( event ) => { this . value = event . target . value ; } ) ; } getGui ( ) { return this . input ; } getValue ( ) { return this . value * 2 ; } isCancelBeforeStart ( ) { return false ; } isCancelAfterEnd ( ) { return this . value > 1000 ; } afterGuiAttached ( ) { this . input . focus ( ) ; } }

Simple Cell Editor Example

The example below shows a few simple cell editors in action.

The Doubling Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000

Cell Renderer Component

The interface for the cell renderer component is as follows:

interface ICellEditorComp { init ? ( params : ICellEditorParams ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ? ( ) : void ; getGui ( ) : HTMLElement ; getValue ( ) : any ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; isPopup ? ( ) : boolean ; getPopupPosition ? ( ) : string ; isCancelBeforeStart ? ( ) : boolean ; isCancelAfterEnd ? ( ) : boolean ; focusIn ? ( ) : boolean ; focusOut ? ( ) : boolean ; }

The params object provided to the init method of the cell editor has the following interface:

interface ICellEditorParams { value : any ; keyPress : number ; charPress : string ; column : Column ; node : RowNode ; rowIndex : number , api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; cellStartedEdit : boolean ; context : any ; $scope : any ; onKeyDown : ( event : KeyboardEvent ) => void ; stopEditing : ( suppressNavigateAfterEdit ? : boolean ) => void ; eGridCell : HTMLElement ; parseValue : ( value : any ) => any ; formatValue : ( value : any ) => any ; }

Registering Cell Editors with Columns

See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom cell editors.

Complementing Cell Editor Params

As with cell renderers, cell editors can also be provided with additional parameters. Do this using cellEditorParams as in the following example which will pass 'Ireland' as the 'country' parameter:

const myCellEditor = ... cell editor definition colDef . cellEditor = myCellEditor ; colDef . cellEditorParams = { country : 'Ireland' }

Keyboard Navigation While Editing

If you provide a cell editor, you may wish to disable some of the grids keyboard navigation. For example, if you are providing a simple text editor, you may wish the grid to do nothing when you press the right and left arrows (the default is the grid will move to the next / previous cell) as you may want the right and left arrows to move the cursor inside your editor. In other cell editors, you may wish the grid to behave as normal.

Because different cell editors will have different requirements on what the grid does, it is up to the cell editor to decide which event it wants the grid to handle and which it does not.

You have two options to stop the grid from doing it's default action on certain key events:

Stop propagation of the event to the grid in the cell editor. Tell the grid to do nothing via the colDef.suppressKeyEvent() callback.

Option 1 - Stop Propagation

If you don't want the grid to act on an event, call event.stopPropagation() . The advantage of this method is that your cell editor takes care of everything, good for creating reusable cell editors.

The follow code snippet is one you could include for a simple text editor, which would stop the grid from doing navigation.

const KEY_LEFT = 37 ; const KEY_UP = 38 ; const KEY_RIGHT = 39 ; const KEY_DOWN = 40 ; const KEY_PAGE_UP = 33 ; const KEY_PAGE_DOWN = 34 ; const KEY_PAGE_HOME = 36 ; const KEY_PAGE_END = 35 ; eInputDomElement . addEventListener ( 'keydown' , event => { const keyCode = event . keyCode ; const isNavigationKey = keyCode === KEY_LEFT || keyCode === KEY_RIGHT || keyCode === KEY_UP || keyCode === KEY_DOWN || keyCode === KEY_PAGE_DOWN || keyCode === KEY_PAGE_UP || keyCode === KEY_PAGE_HOME || keyCode === KEY_PAGE_END ; if ( isNavigationKey ) { event . stopPropagation ( ) ; } } )

Option 2 - Suppress Keyboard Event

If you implement colDef.suppressKeyboardEvent() , you can tell the grid which events you want process and which not. The advantage of this method of the previous method is it takes the responsibility out of the cell editor and into the column definition. So if you are using a reusable, or third party, cell editor, and the editor doesn't have this logic in it, you can add the logic via configuration.

const KEY_UP = 38 ; const KEY_DOWN = 40 ; colDef . suppressKeyboardEvent = params => { console . log ( 'cell is editing: ' + params . editing ) ; console . log ( 'keyboard event:' , params . event ) ; const keyCode = params . event . keyCode ; const gridShouldDoNothing = params . editing && ( keyCode === KEY_UP || keyCode === KEY_DOWN ) ; return gridShouldDoNothing ; }

The params for suppressKeyboardEvent( ) are as follows:

interface SuppressKeyboardEventParams { event : KeyboardEvent ; editing : boolean ; node : RowNode ; column : Column ; colDef : ColDef ; context : any ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : Co lumnApi ; }

Cell Editing Example

The example below illustrates:

'Gender' column uses a Component cell editor that allows choices via a 'richSelect' (AG Grid Enterprise only), with values supplied by complementing the editor parameters.

'Age' column uses a Component cell editor that allows simple integer input only.

'Mood' column uses a custom Component cell editor and renderer that allows choice of mood based on image selection.

'Address' column uses a Component cell editor that allows input of multiline text via a 'largeText'. Tab and Esc (amongst others) will exit editing in this field, Shift + Enter will allow newlines.

and (amongst others) will exit editing in this field, + will allow newlines. 'Country' columns shows using 'richSelect' for a complex object - the cell renderer takes care of only rendering the country name.

Accessing Cell Editor Instances

After the grid has created an instance of a cell editor for a cell it is possible to access that instance. This is useful if you want to call a method that you provide on the cell editor that has nothing to do with the operation of the grid. Accessing cell editors is done using the grid API getCellEditorInstances(params) .

function getCellEditorInstances ( params : GetCellEditorInstancesParams ) : ICellEditorComp [ ] ; interface GetCellEditorInstancesParams { rowNodes ? : RowNode [ ] ; columns ? : ( string | Column ) [ ] ; }

If you are doing normal editing, then only one cell is editable at any given time. For this reason if you call getCellEditorInstances() with no params, it will return back the editing cell's editor if a cell is editing, or an empty list if no cell is editing.

An example of calling getCellEditorInstances() is as follows:

const instances = gridOptions . api . getCellEditorInstances ( params ) ; if ( instances . length > 0 ) { const instance = instances [ 0 ] ; }

The example below shows using getCellEditorInstances . The following can be noted: