JavaScript Grid: Building AG Grid with Rollup.js
We walk through the main steps required when using AG Grid with Rollup.js.
A full working example of using Rollup.js with AG Grid can be found on Github.
This walkthrough uses the
@ag-grid-community/all-modules package which will include all
features of AG Grid. If you're using Rollup to reduce your bundle size you probably want to be selective
in which packages you include - please see the Modules documentation for more
information.
Initialise Project
mkdir ag-grid-rollup
cd ag-grid-rollup
npm init --yes
Install Dependencies
npm i --save @ag-grid-community/all-modules
// or, if using Enterprise features
npm i --save @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules
npm i --save-dev rollup rollup-plugin-node-resolve
Create Application
Our application will be a very simple one, consisting of a single file that will render a simple grid:
// main-ag-grid.js
import {Grid} from '@ag-grid-community/all-modules'
// or, if using enterprise features
// import {Grid} from '@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules'
// specify the columns
var columnDefs = [
{ field: "make" },
{ field: "model" },
{ field: "price" }
];
// specify the data
var rowData = [
{ make: "Toyota", model: "Celica", price: 35000 },
{ make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000 },
{ make: "Porsche", model: "Boxter", price: 72000 }
];
// let the grid know which columns and what data to use
var gridOptions = {
columnDefs: columnDefs,
rowData: rowData
};
// lookup the container we want the Grid to use
var eGridDiv = document.querySelector('#myGrid');
// create the grid passing in the div to use together with the columns & data we want to use
new Grid(eGridDiv, gridOptions);
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css">
<!-- or, if using Enterprise features -->
<!-- <link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css"> -->
<!-- <link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css"> -->
</head>
<body>
<div id="myGrid" style="height: 200px;width:500px;" class="ag-theme-alpine"></div>
<script src="./dist/ag-bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Rollup Configuration
Our
rollup.ag-grid.json is very simple in this example:
const node = require('rollup-plugin-node-resolve');
export default <span ng-non-bindable>{</span>
input: './main-ag-grid.js',
output: <span ng-non-bindable>{</span>
file: './dist/ag-bundle.js',
format: 'umd',
},
plugins: [
node()
],
onwarn: (msg, warn) => <span ng-non-bindable>{</span>
if (msg.code === 'THIS_IS_UNDEFINED') return;
if (!/Circular/.test(msg)) <span ng-non-bindable>{</span>
warn(msg)
}
}
};
Building our bundle
We can now build our bundle:
rollup -c rollup.ag-grid.config.js
The resulting bundle will be available in
./dist/ag-bundle.js
If we now serve
index-ag-grid.html our grid will be rendered as expected: