JavaScript Data Grid: Testing Async

We will walk through an example that tests asynchronous grid code as part of your Angular application, using default build tools provided when using the Angular CLI.

Application To Test

The examples below test that text entered into the filter box uses the Quick Filter to filter grid rows. The test will also validate that the filtered row count is correctly updated in the component template.

The filter value uses two way data binding, via [(ngModel)]=quickFilterText , to update the quick filter text property that is bound to the grid Input [quickFilterText] .

< input type = " text " id = " quickFilter " [(ngModel)] = " quickFilterText " > < div id = " numberOfRows " > Number of rows: {{displayedRows}} </ div > < ag-grid-angular [quickFilterText] = " quickFilterText " (modelUpdated) = " onModelUpdated($event) " > </ ag-grid-angular >

The current number of displayed rows is shown in the template and is kept up to date by adding an event listener to the (modelUpdated) output.

export class AppComponent { public quickFilterText : string = '' onModelUpdated ( params : ModelUpdatedEvent ) { this . displayedRows = params . api . getDisplayedRowCount ( ) ; } }

The expected behaviour can be seen in the example below by entering the text "Germany" in the filter and seeing how there are 68 rows after filtering.

Configuring the Test Module

The first part of the test is to configure the test module. It requires AG Grid's AgGridModule and also Angular's FormModule to provided support for ngModel .

beforeEach ( ( ) => { TestBed . configureTestingModule ( { declarations : [ AppComponent ] , imports : [ AgGridModule , FormsModule ] , } ) ; fixture = TestBed . createComponent ( AppComponent ) ; component = fixture . componentInstance ; let compDebugElement = fixture . debugElement ; quickFilterDE = compDebugElement . query ( By . css ( '#quickFilter' ) ) rowNumberDE = compDebugElement . query ( By . css ( '#numberOfRows' ) ) } ) ;

It is not recommended to run fixture.detectChanges() inside the beforeEach method as this can lead to numerous issues when testing asynchronous code.

Two approaches are outlined below to test the asynchronous grid behaviour.

Using fakeAsync

Using async await

Validation Helper Function

Both approaches share a common helper function, validateState , that tests the component at multiple stages to gain insight into how the test works. It validates the internal grid state, the state of the component variable and finally the rendered HTML output of the component.

function validateState ( { gridRows , displayedRows , templateRows } ) { expect ( component . grid . api . getDisplayedRowCount ( ) ) . toEqual ( gridRows ) expect ( component . displayedRows ) . toEqual ( displayedRows ) expect ( getTextValue ( rowNumberDE ) ) . toContain ( templateRows ) }

FakeAsync

Angular provides fakeAsync as a tool for testing asynchronous code. It enables tests to control the flow of time and when asynchronous tasks are executed.

Filter Test

The code below uses fakeAsync to test the quick filter. Step by step annotations are provided to explain why each flush and fixture.detectChanges method is required.

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText' , fakeAsync ( ( ) => { expect ( component . grid ) . toBeUndefined ( ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) expect ( component . grid . api ) . toBeDefined ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 0 , templateRows : 0 } ) flush ( ) ; validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 0 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) flush ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

Unlike the verbose test above, in your application you may only want to validate the state at the end of the test. Here is the test in its minimal form which shows the required pattern of detectChanges -> flush -> detectChanges to handle passing data to the grid, have the grid async code run and then finally update the rendered template.

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText' , fakeAsync ( ( ) => { fixture . detectChanges ( ) flush ( ) ; fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; fixture . detectChanges ( ) flush ( ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

async await

The second option to testing asynchronous behaviour is to use async and await syntax along with the Angular method fixture.whenStable(). The same test for the quick filter can be written with async , await as follows.

Filter Test

it ( 'should filter rows by quickFilterText (async await)' , ( async ( ) => { expect ( component . grid ) . toBeUndefined ( ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) expect ( component . grid . api ) . toBeDefined ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 0 , templateRows : 0 } ) await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 0 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 1000 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) quickFilterDE . nativeElement . value = 'Germany' quickFilterDE . nativeElement . dispatchEvent ( new Event ( 'input' ) ) ; fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) await fixture . whenStable ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 1000 , templateRows : 1000 } ) fixture . detectChanges ( ) validateState ( { gridRows : 68 , displayedRows : 68 , templateRows : 68 } ) } ) )

And as before it is possible to shorten the test for your own use case.

Once again there is a similar pattern of detectChanges -> await whenStable -> detectChanges required for this asynchronous test.