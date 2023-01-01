Waterfall series show how positive and negative data values accumulate, using bars that rise or fall, resembling a cascading waterfall.
To create a basic waterfall column chart, use the
waterfall-column series type and specify the
xKey and
yKey properties:
series: [{
type: 'waterfall-column',
xKey: 'date',
yKey: 'amount',
}]
To create a basic waterfall bar chart, use the
waterfall-bar series type and specify the
xKey and
yKey properties:
series: [{
type: 'waterfall-bar',
xKey: 'date',
yKey: 'amount',
}]
/** Configuration for waterfall series. */
export interface AgWaterfallSeriesTooltipRendererParams extends AgCartesianSeriesTooltipRendererParams {
/** labelKey as specified on series options. */
readonly labelKey?: string;
/** labelName as specified on series options. */
readonly labelName?: string;
}
export interface AgWaterfallSeriesTooltip extends AgSeriesTooltip {
/** Function used to create the content for tooltips. */
renderer?: (params: AgWaterfallSeriesTooltipRendererParams) => string | AgTooltipRendererResult;
}
export interface AgWaterfallSeriesLabelOptions extends AgCartesianSeriesLabelOptions {
/** Where to render series labels relative to the segments. */
placement?: AgWaterfallSeriesLabelPlacement;
/** Padding in pixels between the label and the edge of the bar. */
padding?: PixelSize;
}
export type AgWaterfallSeriesLabelPlacement = 'start' | 'end' | 'inside';
/** Configuration for Waterfall series. */
export interface AgWaterfallSeriesOptions<DatumType = any> extends AgBaseSeriesOptions<DatumType> {
/** Configuration for the Waterfall series. */
type?: 'waterfall-bar' | 'waterfall-column';
/** Configuration for the labels shown on top of data points. */
label?: AgWaterfallSeriesLabelOptions;
/** The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data. */
xKey?: string;
/** The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data. */
yKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
xName?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
yName?: string;
/** The key to use to retrieve values from the data to use as labels for the bars. */
labelKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
labelName?: string;
/** Configuration for the negative series items. */
negativeItem?: AgWaterfallSeriesItemOptions;
/** Configuration for the positive series items. */
positiveItem?: AgWaterfallSeriesItemOptions;
/** Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series. */
shadow?: AgDropShadowOptions;
/** The title to use for the series. Defaults to `yName` if it exists, or `yKey` if not. */
title?: string;
/** Function used to return formatting for individual Waterfall cells, based on the given parameters. If the current cell is highlighted, the `highlighted` property will be set to `true`; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. */
formatter?: (params: AgWaterfallSeriesFormatterParams<DatumType>) => AgWaterfallSeriesFormat;
/** Series-specific tooltip configuration. */
tooltip?: AgWaterfallSeriesTooltip;
/** A map of event names to event listeners. */
listeners?: AgSeriesListeners<DatumType>;
}
export interface AgWaterfallSeriesItemOptions {
/** A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
name?: string;
/** The fill colour to use for the bars. */
fill?: CssColor;
/** Opacity of the bars. */
fillOpacity?: Opacity;
/** The colour to use for the bars. */
stroke?: CssColor;
/** The width in pixels of the bars. */
strokeWidth?: PixelSize;
/** Opacity of the bars. */
strokeOpacity?: Opacity;
}