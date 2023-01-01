Radar series (sometimes called a Spider chart) represent a dataset in a form of a line or area drawn over a radial grid. It can be very useful when you need to compare some datasets across multiple categories.
To plot a basic Radar Line we need an array of data, where every item will have a single category value (for the angle axis) and a single numeric value (for the radius axis).
A minimal radar line series configuration will look like:
series: [{
type: 'radar-line',
angleKey: 'subject',
radiusKey: 'grade',
}]
Radar Areas are very similar to Radar Lines. The next example demonstrates multiple radar area series on the same chart:
series: [
{
type: 'radar-area',
angleKey: 'subject',
radiusKey: `Mike's grades`,
},
{
type: 'radar-area',
angleKey: 'subject',
radiusKey: `Tony's grades`,
},
],
There are many ways to modify a look of polar grid lines and labels. For example it's possible to change the shape of axes from polygons to circles:
series: [
...
],
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category', shape: 'circle' },
{ type: 'radius-number', shape: 'circle' },
]
Please see the API reference for more polar axes style options.
/** Configuration for Radar Line series. */
export interface AgRadarLineSeriesOptions<DatumType = any> extends AgBaseRadarSeriesOptions<DatumType> {
type?: 'radar-line';
}
/** Configuration for Radar Area series. */
export interface AgRadarAreaSeriesOptions<DatumType = any> extends AgBaseRadarSeriesOptions<DatumType> {
type?: 'radar-area';
/** The colour to use for the fill of the area. */
fill?: CssColor;
/** The opacity of the fill for the area. */
fillOpacity?: Opacity;
}
/** Configuration for Radar series. */
export interface AgBaseRadarSeriesOptions<DatumType = any> extends AgBaseSeriesOptions<DatumType> {
type?: 'radar-line' | 'radar-area';
/** The key to use to retrieve angle values from the data. */
angleKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the angle values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
angleName?: string;
/** The key to use to retrieve radius values from the data. */
radiusKey?: string;
/** A human-readable description of the radius values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters. */
radiusName?: string;
marker?: AgRadarSeriesMarker<DatumType>;
/** The colour of the stroke for the lines. */
stroke?: CssColor;
/** The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines. */
strokeWidth?: PixelSize;
/** The opacity of the stroke for the lines. */
strokeOpacity?: Opacity;
/** Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example, `[6, 3]` means dashes with a length of `6` pixels with gaps between of `3` pixels. */
lineDash?: PixelSize[];
/** The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. */
lineDashOffset?: PixelSize;
/** Configuration for the labels shown on top of data points. */
label?: AgRadarSeriesLabelOptions;
/** Series-specific tooltip configuration. */
tooltip?: AgRadarSeriesTooltip;
/** A map of event names to event listeners. */
listeners?: AgSeriesListeners<DatumType>;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesTooltipRendererParams extends AgSeriesTooltipRendererParams {
/** xKey as specified on series options. */
readonly angleKey: string;
/** xValue as read from series data via the xKey property. */
readonly angleValue?: any;
/** xName as specified on series options. */
readonly angleName?: string;
/** yKey as specified on series options. */
readonly radiusKey: string;
/** yValue as read from series data via the yKey property. */
readonly radiusValue?: any;
/** yName as specified on series options. */
readonly radiusName?: string;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormatterParams<DatumType> extends AgSeriesMarkerFormatterParams<DatumType> {
angleKey: string;
radiusKey: string;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormat {
fill?: CssColor;
stroke?: CssColor;
strokeWidth?: PixelSize;
size?: PixelSize;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesMarker<DatumType> extends AgSeriesMarker {
/** Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the `highlighted` property will be set to `true`; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states. */
formatter?: AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormatter<DatumType>;
}
export type AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormatter<DatumType> = (
params: AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormatterParams<DatumType>
) => AgRadarSeriesMarkerFormat | undefined;
export interface AgRadarSeriesLabelFormatterParams {
/** The ID of the series. */
readonly seriesId: string;
/** The value of radiusKey as specified on series options. */
readonly value: number;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesLabelOptions extends AgChartLabelOptions {
/** Function used to turn 'yKey' values into text to be displayed by a label. By default the values are simply stringified. */
formatter?: (params: AgRadarSeriesLabelFormatterParams) => string;
}
export interface AgRadarSeriesTooltip extends AgSeriesTooltip {
/** Function used to create the content for tooltips. */
renderer?: (params: AgRadarSeriesTooltipRendererParams) => string | AgTooltipRendererResult;
format?: string;
}
export interface AgAngleCategoryAxisOptions extends AgBaseAxisOptions {
type: 'angle-category';
/** Configuration for the axis ticks. */
tick?: AgAxisCategoryTickOptions;
/** Shape of axis. Default: `polygon` */
shape?: 'polygon' | 'circle';
}
export interface AgRadiusNumberAxisOptions extends AgBaseAxisOptions {
type: 'radius-number';
/** If 'true', the range will be rounded up to ensure nice equal spacing between the ticks. */
nice?: boolean;
/** User override for the automatically determined min value (based on series data). */
min?: number;
/** User override for the automatically determined max value (based on series data). */
max?: number;
/** Configuration for the axis ticks. */
tick?: AgAxisNumberTickOptions;
/** Shape of axis. Default: `polygon` */
shape?: 'polygon' | 'circle';
/** Configuration for the title shown next to the axis. */
title?: AgAxisCaptionOptions;
}