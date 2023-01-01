JavaScript ChartsCrosshairsEnterprise
Crosshairs show a reference line on the chart, along with the corresponding axis value at a specific position.
When hovering over the chart, the crosshairs can either follow the mouse pointer position or snap to the highlighted item's position to display the axis value at that specific point.
To enable the crosshair feature for a given axis, use the
crosshair property on the
axes options object as shown below:
axes: [
{
type: "number",
position: "left",
crosshair: {
enabled: true,
},
},
]
By default, the crosshair will snap to the position of the highlighted node.
This default behaviour can be modified by using the crosshair
snap option. When
snap is
false, the crosshair will follow the mouse pointer rather than snapping to the highlighted item.
axes: [
{
type: "number",
position: "bottom",
crosshair: {
snap: false,
},
},
]
Crosshair styles such as
stroke,
strokeWidth and
lineDash are customisable via
AgCrosshairOptions.
crosshair: {
stroke: '#7290C4',
strokeWidth: 2,
lineDash: [5, 10],
},
The crosshair label will be displayed along the axis by default. The label can be removed via the crosshair
label option as shown in the code snippet below:
crosshair: {
label: {
enabled: false // removes crosshair label
}
},
The label position relative to the crosshair can be modified using the
xOffset and
yOffset properties in
crosshair.label options as shown below:
crosshair: {
label: {
xOffset: 20, // positions label 20px to the right of the start of the crosshair line
yOffset: 20, // positions label 20px down from the start of the crosshair line
}
}
The default crosshair label is customisable using the crosshair label
renderer option as shown below:
crosshair: {
label: {
renderer: labelRenderer // Add label renderer callback function to customise label styles and content
}
},
- The
rendereris a callback function which receives the axis
valueand its
fractionDigitsused for formatting the value at the crosshair position.
- It returns an object with the
textvalue as well as style attributes including
color,
backgroundColorand
opacityfor the crosshair label:
const labelRenderer = ({ value, fractionDigits }) => {
return {
text: value.toFixed(fractionDigits),
color: "aliceBlue",
backgroundColor: "darkBlue",
opacity: 0.8,
}
}
The default label HTML element uses CSS class name
ag-crosshair-label. Custom CSS styling can be applied by providing a class name via the
crosshair.label.className config. This class name will be added to the class list of the label's element.
For example, to set the label element's
border-radius to
15px, add a custom class name to the crosshair label options:
crosshair: {
label: {
className: 'custom-crosshair-label'
}
},
Then modify the style definitions in a stylesheet file:
.custom-crosshair-label {
border-radius: 15px;
}
This is shown in the example below. Note that:
- The default label template is used and the style definitions are overriden in the styles.css file.
Alternatively, the
renderer function could return a
string representing HTML content, which can be used to provide a completely custom label:
const labelRenderer = ({ value, fractionDigits }) => {
return `<div class='custom-crosshair-label custom-crosshair-label-arrow'>${value.toFixed(fractionDigits)}</div>`
}
The
renderer function receives a single object with the axis
value and
fractionDigits.
The effect of applying the
renderer from the snippet above can be seen in the example below.
Note that:
- The structure of the returned DOM is up to you.
- The elements have custom CSS class attributes, but the default class names can also be used so that the label gets the default styling.
- The styles for the elements are defined in the external styles.css file.