The API explorer can be used to gain familiarity with the AG Charts API and see in real-time how different options affect charts. A code snippet showing the use of the API is produced based on the point and click configurations specified in the explorer.

<charts-api-explorer></charts-api-explorer>

<div style="display: none;"> {/* Needs to be referenced from a markdown file to be generated. Used by the <charts-api-explorer /> tag above. */}