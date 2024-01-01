A Sparkline condenses data trends into small, inline charts, for embedding in tables or dashboards.
Minimal Configuration
To create a Sparkline, use the
createSparkline API.
const options = {
type: 'bar',
container: document.getElementById('myChart'),
data: [],
xKey: 'date',
yKey: 'price',
};
AgCharts.createSparkline(options);
In this configuration:
typeis one of:
'bar'for a Bar Series.
'line'for a Line Series.
'area'for an Area Series.
datadefines the chart data.
xKeydefines the categories, and is mapped to the Category Axis.
yKeyprovides the numerical values, corresponding to the Number Axis.
Customisation
Series
{
type: 'bar',
fill: '#5C6BC0',
cornerRadius: 3,
}
Each of the Bar, Line, and Area Sparklines can be customised using the associated series options. Unlike the default chart, there is no array of series. Instead, the series options are put at the top level. See the documentation for Bar Series, Line Series, and Area Series.
Axes
{
xAxis: {
type: 'time',
interval: {
step: time.month,
},
gridLine: {
enabled: true,
},
},
yAxis: {
type: 'number',
min: 125,
max: 150,
},
}
In this configuration:
xAxisand
yAxisare axis configurations as documented in Axis Types
When using
direction: 'horizontal' on the Bar Series, the x- and y- axes are flipped so
xAxis always corresponds to the categories and
yAxis always corresponds to the values.