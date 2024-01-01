A Bullet Series presents a single data point within a predefined range, commonly used to illustrate the relationship of a key value to a target or comparative values. It employs a horizontal or vertical bar and employs various visual cues for clarity.
Simple Bullet
To create a Bullet Series, use the
bullet series type.
series: [
{
type: 'bullet',
valueKey: 'income',
valueName: 'Actual income',
targetKey: 'objective',
targetName: 'Target income',
scale: { max: 15000 },
colorRanges: [
{ color: '#FFB6C1' /* Light Pink */, stop: 8000 },
{ color: '#FFFACD' /* Light Yellow */, stop: 13000 },
{ color: '#B6FBB6' /* Light Green */ },
],
},
],
In this configuration:
valueKeydefines the numeric value represented by the bar.
targetKeydefines the optional numeric value represented by the target line.
valueNameand
targetNameconfigure display names, reflected in the Tooltip.
scale.maxdefines the maximum value of the graph. This an alias for the Axes Domain.
colorRangedefine the quantitantive categories of the scale. The optional
stopkey defaults to
scale.max.
Bullet Series only works with positive numbers for both the value and target.
Horizontal Bullet
To create a Horizontal bullet Series, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
series: [
{
type: 'bar',
direction: 'horizontal',
valueKey: 'income',
// ...
},
],