Angular Grid: SSRM Row Height

Learn how to set Row Height when using the Server-Side Row Model.

Dynamic Row Height

To enable Dynamic Row Height when using the Server-Side Row Model you need to provide an implementation for the getRowHeight Grid Options property. This is demonstrated in the example below:

If using the Partial Store, setting maxBlocksInCache will stop dynamic row heights from working. This is a restriction in the design. If you are using dynamic row height, ensure maxBlocksInCache is not set.

Auto Row Height

To have the grid calculate the row height based on the cell contents, set autoHeight=true on columns that require variable height. The grid will calculate the height once when the data is loaded into the grid.

This is different to the Client-Side Row Model where the grid height can be changed. For Server-Side Row Model the row height cannot be changed once it is set.

In the example below, Column A & B have autoHeight=true and wrapText=true . See Row Height for details on these properties.

If using the Partial Store, setting maxBlocksInCache will stop auto row height from working. This is a restriction in the design. If you are using dynamic row height, ensure maxBlocksInCache is not set.

