Angular Grid: Chart Toolbar

The chart toolbar appears when the mouse hovers over the top right area of the chart, and provides access to additional functionality and the chart configuration sidebar.

Change the chart type

Change the theme

Change which columns are used as categories and series

Format different aspects of the chart

Unlink the chart from the grid

Download the chart From the toolbar, users can:

Configuration Sidebar

Clicking on the 'hamburger' icon will open up the configuration sidebar, which provides access to a number of panels that allow the user to configure different aspects of the chart.

Chart Settings

The chart settings panel allows users to change the chart type as well as the theme used in the chart as demonstrated below:

Notice that charts are organised into different groups and the current chart can be changed by selecting the icon of a different chart.

The theme used by the chart can also be changed via the carousel located at the bottom of the chart setting panel.

Chart Data

The chart data panel is used to dynamically change the data being charted as shown below:

Using the chart data panel the category used in the chart can be changed via radio button selections. Multiple series can be charted and these can also be changed via checkbox selection.

Grid columns can either be configured as categories or series for charting or left for the grid to infer based on the data contained in the columns.

For more details on how the grid determines which columns are to be used as chart categories and series see the section on Defining Categories and Series.

Chart Format

The chart format panel allows users to change the appearance of the chart as shown below:

Chart options corresponding to the currently selected chart type appear in the format panel. This gives users full control over the appearance of the chart.

Unlinking Charts

Charts are linked to the data in the grid by default, so that if the data changes, the chart will also update. However, it is sometimes desirable to unlink a chart from the grid data. For instance, users may want to prevent a chart from being updated when subsequent sorts and filters are applied in the grid.

Unlinking a chart is achieved through the 'Unlink Chart' toolbar item as shown below:

Notice that the chart range disappears from the grid when the chart has been unlinked, and subsequent changes to the grid sorting do not impact the chart.

Downloading Charts

The 'Download Chart' toolbar item will download the chart as a PNG file. Note that the chart is drawn using Canvas in the browser and as such the user can also right click on the chart and save just like any other image on a web page.

Configuring Toolbar Items and Menu Panels

By default all available toolbar items and menu panels can be accessed. However, items can be removed and reordered via the gridOptions.getChartToolbarItems() callback function, which has the following interface:

interface GridOptions { getChartToolbarItems ( params : GetChartToolbarItemsParams ) : string [ ] ; } interface GetChartToolbarItemsParams { defaultItems : ChartMenuOptions [ ] ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; } type ChartMenuOptions = 'chartSettings' | 'chartData' | 'chartFormat' | 'chartUnlink' | 'chartDownload' ;

This function receives the GetChartToolbarItemsParams object which contains the list of elements that are included by default in defaultItems , along with the grid APIs.

The list returned by the gridOptions.getChartToolbarItems() callback can be modified to reorder and omit items from the toolbar. For instance, returning an empty array will hide all toolbar items.

The available elements are 'chartSettings', 'chartData', 'chartFormat', 'chartUnlink', 'chartDownload' .

Example: Custom Toolbar Layout

The example below shows how the toolbar can be customised. Notice the following:

Download Chart - has been positioned as the first toolbar item.

- has been positioned as the first toolbar item. Chart Data Panel - appears first in the tabbed menu.

- appears first in the tabbed menu. Chart Format Panel - has been removed from the tabbed menu.

- has been removed from the tabbed menu. Unlink Toolbar Item - has been removed from the toolbar.

