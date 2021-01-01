Angular Grid: Range Chart

This section covers how charts can be created directly from a range of selected cells.

Range charts provide a quick and easy way for users to create charts from inside the grid. Once users have selected a range of cells in the grid, a chart can be created from the context menu, as shown below:

Notice that Chart Ranges appear in the grid after a chart is created. These provide useful visual feedback for users by highlighting the charted category and series data in the grid.

Note that developers can also programmatically create range charts through the Chart API.

Creating Chart Ranges

When a chart is created from a selected range of cells in the grid, or via the charting API, the underlying cell range is replaced by a chart range.

To see how chart ranges are created from a cell range, using our demo page do the following:

Select a Cell Range of numeric values in the grid by dragging the mouse over a range of cells.

Bring up the Context Menu and select the desired chart type from the 'Chart Range' sub menu.

As illustrated above, the resulting chart range can subsequently be modified by dragging on the chart range handle, located at the bottom right corner of the chart range.

Hiding Chart Ranges

In some cases it may be desirable to hide the chart ranges in the grid, like in this example.

To hide the chart ranges simply enable suppressChartRanges=true on the ChartRangeParams .

For more details refer to Range Chart API.

Category and Series Ranges

There are two types of charting ranges: a category range that is highlighted in green and a series range that is highlighted in blue.

A category range can only contain cells from a single column, whereas a series range can contain values from many columns.

Chart ranges can be adjusted from within the grid by dragging on the chart range handle located at the bottom right of the series range. Both the category and series ranges are connected so when the chart range is dragged in an up or down direction they will be updated together.

The chart range handle will only appear when all series columns are contiguous. However it is possible to move columns around in the grid to connect the series range.

Defining categories and series

There are several ways for columns to be classified as chart categories or series. Columns can be explicitly configured or left for the grid to infer the type based on the data contained in the cells.

The different approaches will be presented in the order of precedence used by the grid.

When defining column definitions the ColDef.chartDataType property can be used to define how the column should be considered within the context of charting. The allowed values are shown below:

ColDef . chartDataType = 'category' | 'series' | 'time' | excluded' | undefined

Columns defined as excluded will not be included in charts or charting ranges.

The following column definitions show how the different ColDef.chartDataType values are applied:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'athlete' , chartDataType : 'category' } , { field : 'age' , chartDataType : 'category' } , { field : 'country' } , { field : 'date' , chartDataType : 'excluded' } , { field : 'gold' , chartDataType : 'series' } , { field : 'silver' } ] ;

Note from the snippet above that the age column contains numbers but explicitly defined as a category, however as the country column contains strings it can be inferred correctly as a category column without needing to specify the chartDataType .

See the Time Series section for details on the 'time' chart data type.

Inferred by the Grid

If none of the above ColDef properties are present then the grid will infer the charting column type based on the data contained in the cells of the first row. Columns containing number values will map to 'series' charting columns, and columns containing anything else will map to 'category' .

Example: Defining categories and series

The example below demonstrates the different ways columns can be defined for charting:

Athlete : defined as a 'category' as chartType='category' .

: defined as a 'category' as . Age : defined as a 'category' as chartType='category' .

: defined as a 'category' as . Sport : considered a 'category' as data is a string .

: considered a 'category' as data is a . Year : defined 'excluded' from charting as data is of type chartType='excluded' .

: defined 'excluded' from charting as data is of type . Gold : defined as 'series' as chartType='series' .

: defined as 'series' as . Silver : defined as 'series' as chartType='series' .

: defined as 'series' as . Bronze: considered a 'series' as data is a number .

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about the: Pivot Chart.