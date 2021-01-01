Angular Grid: Excel Export - Page Setup
Excel Export allows you to configure the page settings for the exported Excel file.
Page Setup
You can customise the Excel export page settings such as page size, orientation, and margin, using the
pageSetup and
margins configs of the Excel Export Params. These settings are visible when printing the exported Excel file or exporting to PDF.
<ag-grid-angular
[defaultExcelExportParams]="defaultExcelExportParams"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.defaultExcelExportParams = {
pageSetup: {
orientation: 'Landscape',
pageSize: 'A3'
},
margins: {
top: 1,
right: 1,
bottom: 1,
left: 1,
header: 0.5,
footer: 0.5,
}
};
The value of the margins must be provided in
inches.
Note the following:
- The sample below allow you to configure the page size, orientation and margin values.
- Page size and orientation are stored in the
pageSetupobject.
- Margin values are stored in the
marginsobject.
Interfaces
ExcelExportParams
interface ExcelExportParams {
// ...
margins?: ExcelSheetMargin;
pageSetup?: ExcelSheetPageSetup
}
ExcelSheetMargin
top
number
The sheet top margin.
Default:
0.75
right
number
The sheet right margin.
Default:
0.7
bottom
number
The sheet bottom margin.
Default:
0.75
left
number
The sheet left margin.
Default:
0.7
header
number
The sheet header margin.
Default:
0.3
footer
number
The sheet footer margin.
Default:
0.3
ExcelSheetPageSetup
orientation
string
Use this property to change the print orientation.
Default:
'Portrait'
Options:
'Portrait',
'Landscape'
pageSize
string
Use this property to set the sheet size.
Default:
'Letter'
Options:
'Letter',
'Letter Small',
'Tabloid',
'Ledger',
'Legal',
'Statement',
'Executive',
'A3',
'A4',
'A4 Small',
'A5',
'A6',
'B4',
'B5',
'Folio',
'Envelope',
'Envelope DL',
'Envelope C5',
'Envelope B5',
'Envelope C3',
'Envelope C4',
'Envelope C6',
'Envelope Monarch',
'Japanese Postcard',
'Japanese Double Postcard'