Angular Grid: Excel Export API Reference
This page documents the Excel Export API and Interfaces.
Grid Properties
suppressExcelExport
boolean
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to Excel.
Default:
false
excelStyles
A list (array) of Excel Styles to be used when exporting to Excel with styles
API Methods
exportDataAsExcel()
Function
Downloads an Excel export of the grid's data. See Excel Export.
getDataAsExcel()
Function
Similar to
exportDataAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user. See Excel Export.
getSheetDataForExcel()
Function
This is method to be used to get the grid's data as a sheet, that will later be exported either by
getMultipleSheetsAsExcel() or
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel(). See Excel Export.
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel()
Function
Downloads an Excel export of multiple sheets in one file. See Excel Export.
getMultipleSheetsAsExcel()
Function
Similar to
exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel, except instead of downloading a file, it will return a Blob to be processed by the user. See Excel Export.
Interfaces
ExcelExportParams:
author
string
The author of the exported file.
Default:
'AG Grid'
autoConvertFormulas
boolean
If set to
true, this will try to convert any cell that starts with
= to a formula, instead of setting the cell value as regular string that starts with
=.
Default:
false
columnWidth
number
Defines the default column width. If no value is present, each column will have value currently set in the application with a min value of 75px. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number:
(params: ColumnWidthCallbackParams) => number.
exportMode
string
For backwards compatibility, this property could be set to
xml, which will export an Excel Spreadsheet compatible with old Office versions (prior to Office 2007). Setting this to
xml is not recommended as some features will not work in legacy mode.
Default:
'xlsx'
Options:
'xlsx',
'xml'
fontSize
number
The default value for the font size of the Excel document.
Default:
11
headerRowHeight
number | Function
The height in pixels of header rows. Defaults to Excel default value. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number:
(params: RowHeightCallbackParams) => number.
rowHeight
number | Function
The height in pixels of all rows. Defaults to Excel default value. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number:
(params: RowHeightCallbackParams) => number.
sheetName
string
The name of the sheet in Excel where the grid will be exported. There is a max limit of 31 characters.
Default:
'ag-grid'
appendContent
Content to put at the top of the exported sheet. A 2D array of ExcelCell objects (see Extra Content section).
prependContent
Content to put at the bottom of the exported sheet. A 2D array of ExcelCell objects (see Extra Content section).
allColumns
boolean
If
true, all columns will be exported in the order they appear in the columnDefs. When
false only the columns currently being displayed will be exported.
Default:
false
columnKeys
(string | Column)[]
Provide a list (an array) of column keys or Column objects if you want to export specific columns.
fileName
string
String to use as the file name.
Default:
'export.xlsx'
onlySelected
boolean
Export only selected rows.
Default:
false
onlySelectedAllPages
boolean
Only export selected rows including other pages (only makes sense when using pagination).
Default:
false
margins
The Excel document page margins. Relevant for printing.
pageSetup
Allows you to setup the page orientation and size.
suppressTextAsCDATA
boolean
If
true, text content will be encoded with XML character entities like
< and
>. This is only relevant when
exportMode='xml'.
Default:
false
skipColumnGroupHeaders
boolean
Set to
true to exclude header column groups.
Default:
false
skipColumnHeaders
boolean
Set to
true if you don't want to export column headers.
Default:
false
skipRowGroups
boolean
Set to
true to skip row group headers if grouping rows. Only relevant when grouping rows.
Default:
false
skipPinnedBottom
boolean
Set to
true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the bottom of the grid.
Default:
false
getCustomContentBelowRow
Function
A callback function to return content to be inserted below a row in the export.
shouldRowBeSkipped
Function
A callback function that will be invoked once per row in the grid. Return true to omit the row from the export.
processCellCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per cell in the grid. Return a string value to be displayed in the export. For example this is useful for formatting date values.
processHeaderCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per column. Return a string to be displayed in the column header.
processGroupHeaderCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per column group. Return a
string to be displayed in the column group header. Note that column groups are exported by default, this option will not work with
skipColumnGroupHeaders=true.
processRowGroupCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per row group. Return a
string to be displayed in the group cell.
addImageToCell
Function
A callback function invoked once per cell. Return an
ExcelImage object to add an image to the current cell.
ExcelExportMultipleSheetParams:
author
string
The author of the exported file.
Default:
'AG Grid'
data
string[]
Array of strings containing the raw data for Excel workbook sheets. This property is only used when exporting to multiple sheets using
api.exportMultipleSheetsAsExcel() and the data for each sheet is obtained by calling
api.getSheetDataForExcel(). See Multiple Sheets.
fileName
string
String to use as the file name.
Default:
'export.xlsx'
fontSize
number
The default value for the font size of the Excel document.
Default:
11
ExcelCell
data
The data that will be added to the cell.
styleId
string
The ExcelStyle id to be associated with the cell.
mergeAcross
number
The number of cells to span across (1 means span 2 columns)
Default:
0
ExcelData
type *
The type of data being in the cell.
value *
string
The value of the cell.
ExcelImage
id *
string
The image
id. This field is required so the same image doesn't get imported multiple times.
base64 *
string
A base64 string that represents the image being imported. See more info about Base64/
imageType *
string
The type of image being exported.
Options:
'jpg',
'png',
'gif'
fitCell
boolean
If set to
true, the image will cover the whole cell that is being imported to.
Default:
false
transparency
number
Set a value between 0 - 100 that will indicate the percentage of transparency of the image.
Default:
0
rotation
number
Set a value between 0 - 359 that will indicate the number of degrees to rotate the image clockwise.
Default:
0
recolor
string
Set this property to select a preset that changes the appearance of the image.
Options:
'Grayscale',
'Sepia',
'Washout'
width
number
The width of the image in pixels. If this value is not selected,
fitCell will be automatically set to true.
height
number
The height of the image in pixels. If this value is not selected,
fitCell will be automatically set to true.
position
See position for more details.
position
excelImage > position
row
number
The row containing this image. This property is set automatically, don't change it unless you know what you are doing.
rowSpan
number
The amount of rows this image will cover.
Default:
1
column
number
The column containing this image. This property is set automatically, don't change it unless you know what you are doing.
colSpan
number
The amount of columns this image will cover.
Default:
1
offsetX
number
The amount in pixels the image should be offset horizontally.
Default:
0
offsetY
number
The amount in pixels the image should be offset vertically.
Default:
0
ExcelStyle
id *
string
The id of the Excel Style, this should match a CSS cell class.
alignment
Use this property to customise cell alignment properties.
borders
Use this property to customise cell borders.
dataType
Use this property to specify the type of data being exported.
Default:
'String'
font
Use this property to customise the font used in the cell.
interior
Use this property to customise the cell background.
numberFormat
Use this property to customise the cell value as a formatted number.
protection
Use this property to setup cell protection.
ExcelAlignment
horizontal
string
Use this property to change the cell horizontal alignment.
Default:
'Automatic'
Options:
'Automatic',
'Left',
'Center',
'Right',
'Fill',
'Justify',
'CenterAcrossSelection',
'Distributed',
'JustifyDistributed'
indent
number
Use this property to change the level of indentation in the cell.
Default:
0
readingOrder
string
Use this property to change the cell reading order.
Default:
'LeftToRight'
Options:
'RightToLeft',
'LeftToRight',
'Context'
rotate
number
The number of degrees between 0 and 359 to rotate the text.
Default:
0
shrinkToFit
boolean
If set to
true, the font size of the cell will automatically change to force the text to fit within the cell.
Default:
false
vertical
string
Use this property to change the cell vertical alignment.
Default:
'Automatic'
Options:
'Automatic',
'Top',
'Bottom',
'Center',
'Justify',
'Distributed',
'JustifyDistributed'
wrapText
boolean
If set to
true, multiline text will be displayed as multiline by Excel.
Default:
false
ExcelBorders
borderBottom
Use to set the cell's bottom border.
borderLeft
Use to set the cell's left border.
borderRight
Use to set the cell's right border.
borderTop
Use to set the cell's top border.
ExcelBorder
color
string
The color of the border.
Default:
'black'
lineStyle
string
The style of the border.
Default:
'None'
Options:
'None',
'Continuous',
'Dash',
'Dot',
'DashDot',
'DashDotDot',
'SlantDashDot',
'Double'
weight
number
The thickness of the border from 0 (thin) to 3 (thick)
Default:
0
Options:
0,
1,
2,
3
ExcelFont
bold
boolean
Set to
true to set the cell text to bold.
Default:
false
color
string
The color of the cell font.
Default:
'#000000'
family
string
The family of the font to used in the cell.
Default:
'Automatic'
Options:
'Automatic',
'Roman',
'Swiss',
'Modern',
'Script',
'Decorative'
fontName
string
The name of the font to be used in the cell.
Default:
'Calibri'
italic
boolean
Set to
true to display the cell font as italic.
Default:
false
outline
boolean
Set to
true to add a text outline.
Default:
false
shadow
boolean
Set to
true to add text shadow.
Default:
false
size
number
Set this property to used a different font size other than the default.
strikeThrough
boolean
Set to
true to add a strikeThrough line.
Default:
false
underline
string
Use this property to underline the cell text.
Options:
'Single',
'Double'
verticalAlign
string
Use this property to change the default font alignment. Note: This is different than setting cell vertical alignment.
Options:
'Superscript',
'Subscript'
ExcelInterior
color
string
The colour of the cell background.
pattern
string
Use this property to set background color patterns.
Default:
'None'
Options:
'None',
'Solid',
'Gray75',
'Gray50',
'Gray25',
'Gray125',
'Gray0625',
'HorzStripe',
'VertStripe',
'ReverseDiagStripe',
'DiagStripe',
'DiagCross',
'ThickDiagCross',
'ThinHorzStripe',
'ThinVertStripe',
'ThinReverseDiagStripe',
'ThinDiagStripe',
'ThinHorzCross',
'ThinDiagCross'
patternColor
string
The colour to be used as a secondary colour combined with patterns.
ExcelNumberFormat
format
string
Use this property to provide a pattern to format a number. (eg. 10000 could become $10,000.00).
ExcelProtection
protected
boolean
Set to
true to enable cell protection
Default:
false
hideFormula
boolean
Set to
true to hide formulas within protected cells
Default:
false
ExcelSheetMargin
top
number
The sheet top margin.
Default:
0.75
right
number
The sheet right margin.
Default:
0.7
bottom
number
The sheet bottom margin.
Default:
0.75
left
number
The sheet left margin.
Default:
0.7
header
number
The sheet header margin.
Default:
0.3
footer
number
The sheet footer margin.
Default:
0.3
ExcelSheetPageSetup
orientation
string
Use this property to change the print orientation.
Default:
'Portrait'
Options:
'Portrait',
'Landscape'
pageSize
string
Use this property to set the sheet size.
Default:
'Letter'
Options:
'Letter',
'Letter Small',
'Tabloid',
'Ledger',
'Legal',
'Statement',
'Executive',
'A3',
'A4',
'A4 Small',
'A5',
'A6',
'B4',
'B5',
'Folio',
'Envelope',
'Envelope DL',
'Envelope C5',
'Envelope B5',
'Envelope C3',
'Envelope C4',
'Envelope C6',
'Envelope Monarch',
'Japanese Postcard',
'Japanese Double Postcard'
ExcelHeaderFooterConfig
all
The configuration for header and footer on every page.
first
The configuration for header and footer on the first page only.
even
The configuration for header and footer on even numbered pages only..
ExcelHeaderFooter
header
An array of maximum 3 items (Left, Center, Right), containing header configurations.
footer
An array of maximum 3 items (Left, Center, Right), containing footer configurations.
ExcelHeaderFooterContent
value *
string
The value of the text to be included in the header.
position
string
Configures where the text should be added (Left, Center, Right)
Default:
'Left'
Options:
'Left',
'Center',
'Right'
font
The font style of the header/footer value.
Types
ExcelDataType
type ExcelDataType = 'String' | 'Formula' | 'Number' | 'Boolean' | 'DateTime' | 'Error'
ExcelOOXMLDataType
type ExcelOOXMLDataType = 'str' | 's' | 'f' | 'inlineStr' | 'n' | 'b' | 'd' | 'e' | 'empty'
