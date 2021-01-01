Angular Grid: Tool Panel Component

Custom Tool Panel Components can be included into the grid's Side Bar. Implement these when you require more Tool Panels to meet your application requirements.

Simple Tool Panel Component

Below is a simple example of a tool panel component:

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import { IToolPanel , IToolPanelParams , RowNode } from "@ag-grid-community/all-modules" ; @ Component ( { selector : 'custom-stats' , template : ` <div style="text-align: center"> <span> <h2><i class="fa fa-calculator"></i> Custom Stats</h2> <dl style="font-size: large; padding: 30px 40px 10px 30px"> <dt class="totalStyle">Total Medals: <b>{{ numMedals }}</b></dt> <dt class="totalStyle">Total Gold: <b>{{ numGold }}</b></dt> <dt class="totalStyle">Total Silver: <b>{{ numSilver }}</b></dt> <dt class="totalStyle">Total Bronze: <b>{{ numBronze }}</b></dt> </dl> </span> </div> ` , styles : [ ` .totalStyle { padding-bottom: 15px } ` ] } ) export class CustomStatsToolPanel implements IToolPanel { private params : IToolPanelParams ; private numMedals : number ; private numGold : number ; private numSilver : number ; private numBronze : number ; agInit ( params : IToolPanelParams ) : void { this . params = params ; this . numMedals = 0 ; this . numGold = 0 ; this . numSilver = 0 ; this . numBronze = 0 ; this . params . api . addEventListener ( 'modelUpdated' , this . updateTotals . bind ( this ) ) ; } updateTotals ( ) : void { let numGold = 0 , numSilver = 0 , numBronze = 0 ; this . params . api . forEachNode ( ( rowNode : RowNode ) => { const data = rowNode . data ; if ( data . gold ) numGold += data . gold ; if ( data . silver ) numSilver += data . silver ; if ( data . bronze ) numBronze += data . bronze ; } ) ; this . numMedals = numGold + numSilver + numBronze ; this . numGold = numGold ; this . numSilver = numSilver ; this . numBronze = numBronze ; } }

Example: 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel Component

The example below provides a 'Custom Stats' Tool Panel to demonstrates how to create and register a Custom Tool Panel Component with the grid and include it the Side Bar:

Tool Panel Interface

Implement this interface to create a tool panel component.

interface IToolPanelAngularComp { agInit ( params : IToolPanelParams ) : void ; }

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below:

interface IToolPanelParams { api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

Registering Tool Panel Components

Registering a Tool Panel component follows the same approach as any other custom components in the grid. For more details see: Registering Custom Components.

Once the Tool Panel Component is registered with the grid it needs to be included into the Side Bar. The following snippet illustrates this:

this . gridOptions : { sideBar : { toolPanels : [ { id : 'customStats' , labelDefault : 'Custom Stats' , labelKey : 'customStats' , iconKey : 'custom-stats' , component : 'customStatsToolPanel' , } ] } , components : { customStatsToolPanel : CustomStatsComponent } }

For more details on the configuration properties above, refer to the Side Bar Configuration section.