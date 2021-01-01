Angular Grid: Filter Component

Filter components allow you to add your own filter types to AG Grid. Use them when the provided filters do not meet your requirements.

Simple Filter

Below is a simple example of filter component class:

import { AgFilterComponent } from "@ag-grid-community/angular" ; import { IDoesFilterPassParams , IFilterParams } from "@ag-grid-community/core" ; @ Component ( { selector : 'year-component' , template : ` <div style="display: inline-block; width: 400px;"> <div style="padding: 10px; background-color: #d3d3d3; text-align: center;">This is a very wide filter</div> <label style="margin: 10px; padding: 50px; display: inline-block; background-color: #999999"> <input type="radio" name="year" [(ngModel)]="year" (ngModelChange)="updateFilter()" [value]="'All'"/> All </label> <label style="margin: 10px; padding: 50px; display: inline-block; background-color: #999999"> <input type="radio" name="year" [(ngModel)]="year" (ngModelChange)="updateFilter()" [value]="'2010'"/> Since 2010 </label> </div> ` } ) export class YearFilter implements AgFilterComponent { params : IFilterParams ; year : string = 'All' ; agInit ( params : IFilterParams ) : void { this . params = params ; } isFilterActive ( ) : boolean { return this . year === '2010' } doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean { return params . data . year >= 2010 ; } getModel ( ) { } setModel ( model : any ) { } updateFilter ( ) { this . params . filterChangedCallback ( ) ; } }

Custom Filter Example

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column and uses the YearFilter above.

Custom Filter Interface

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows:

interface AgFilterComponent { agInit ( params : IFilterParams ) : void ; isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; }

Custom Filter Parameters

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below. If the user provides params via the colDef.filterParams attribute, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

interface IFilterParams { column : Column ; colDef : ColDef ; rowModel : IRowModel ; filterChangedCallback : ( additionalEventAttributes ? : any ) => void ; filterModifiedCallback : ( ) => void ; valueGetter : ( rowNode : RowNode ) => any ; doesRowPassOtherFilter : ( rowNode : RowNode ) => boolean ; context : any ; api : any ; $scope : any ; }

IDoesFilterPassParams

The method doesFilterPass(params) takes the following as a parameter:

interface IDoesFilterPassParams { node : RowNode ; data : any ; }

Associating Floating Filter

If you create your own filter you have two options to get floating filters working for that filter:

You can create your own floating filter. You can implement the getModelAsString() method in your custom filter. If you implement this method and don't provide a custom floating filter, AG Grid will automatically provide a read-only version of a floating filter.

If you don't provide either of these two options for your custom filter, the display area for the floating filter will be empty.

Sometimes you will need to create custom components for your filters that also contain popup elements. This is the case for Date Filter as it pops up a Date Picker. If the library you use anchors the popup element outside of the parent filter, then when you click on it the grid will think you clicked outside of the filter and hence close the column menu.

There are two ways you can get fix this problem:

Add a mouse click listener to your floating element and set it to preventDefault() . This way, the click event will not bubble up to the grid. This is the best solution, but you can only do this if you are writing the component yourself.

. This way, the click event will not bubble up to the grid. This is the best solution, but you can only do this if you are writing the component yourself. Add the ag-custom-component-popup CSS class to your floating element. An example of this usage can be found here: Custom Date Component

Accessing the Angular Component Instance

AG Grid allows you to get a reference to the filter instances via the api.getFilterInstance(colKey) method. If your component is a Angular component, this will give you a reference to AG Grid's component which wraps your Angular component, just like Russian Dolls. To get to the wrapped Angular instance of your component, use the getFrameworkComponentInstance() method as follows:

@ Component ( { selector : 'filter-cell' , template : ` Filter: <input style="height: 10px" #input (ngModelChange)="onChange($event)" [ngModel]="text"> ` } ) class PartialMatchFilterComponent implements AgFilterComponent { ... myMethod ( ) { } } laterOnInYourApplicationSomewhere ( ) { const agGridFilter = api . getFilterInstance ( 'name' ) ; const angularFilterInstance = agGridFilter . getFrameworkComponentInstance ( ) ; angularFilterInstance . myMethod ( ) ; }

The example below illustrates how a custom filter component can be accessed and methods on it invoked: